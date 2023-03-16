Advanced search
Hywin Holdings to Announce First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 23, 2023

03/16/2023 | 05:01am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it plans to report its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Hywin’s management will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:Hywin Holdings Ltd. First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf227d9cab41a4a72bdcaa5618aa99375

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hywinwealth.com/. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We also offer integrated and high-end health screening and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Email: ir@hywinwealth.com

Media Contact:
ICR, LLC
Email: HywinPR@icrinc.com


