Chevron New Energies is expected to invest $25 million in an LLC with Hyzon Zero Carbon. "Hyzon Zero Carbon, Chevron New Energies to Invest in Raven Subsidiary," at 5:40 p.m. ET on Dec. 28, 2022, incorrectly said Chevron New Energies' investment would be $20 million.

