Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hyzon Motors Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYZN   US44951Y1029

HYZON MOTORS INC.

(HYZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.8041 USD   -1.35%
05:05pHyzon Motors : RECEIVES EXTENSION FROM NASDAQ FOR CONTINUED LISTING ON EXCHANGE - Form 8-K
PU
05:01pHyzon motors receives extension from nasdaq for continued listing on exchange
PR
04:54pHyzon Motors Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HYZON MOTORS : RECEIVES EXTENSION FROM NASDAQ FOR CONTINUED LISTING ON EXCHANGE - Form 8-K

04/03/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HYZON MOTORS RECEIVES EXTENSION FROM NASDAQ FOR CONTINUED LISTING ON EXCHANGE

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 3, 2023 - Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced that on March 31, 2023, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted Hyzon's request for continued listing of its securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market until May 15, 2023, in order to allow Hyzon time to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Periodic Filing Rule").

The extension was granted following a hearing on March 16, 2023, in which Hyzon presented its comprehensive plan to regain compliance and requested the continued listing of its securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market pending such compliance.

The extension is subject to the condition that on or before May 15, 2023, Hyzon Motors will file all delinquent reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule.

About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon is a global supplier of fuel cell electric mobility, with US operations in the Rochester, Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Australia, and China. Hyzon is an energy transition accelerator and technology innovator, providing end-to-end solutions in the transport sector with a focus on commercial vehicles and hydrogen supply infrastructure. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation - one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyzon disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyzon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Hyzon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2022, our Amended Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on April 6, 2021, and other documents filed by Hyzon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Hyzon gives no assurances that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

Media contacts:
hyzon@kivvit.com

For investors:
IR@hyzonmotors.com


Attachments

Disclaimer

Hyzon Motors Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:04:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HYZON MOTORS INC.
05:05pHyzon Motors : RECEIVES EXTENSION FROM NASDAQ FOR CONTINUED LISTING ON EXCHANGE - Form 8-K
PU
05:01pHyzon motors receives extension from nasdaq for continued listing on exchange
PR
04:54pHyzon Motors Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or ..
AQ
03/14HYZON MOTORS INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/14HYZON MOTORS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/13Hyzon Motors Makes Interim CEO Parker Meeks Permanent
MT
03/13Parker meeks named hyzon motors chief executive officer
PR
03/13Hyzon Motors : PARKER MEEKS NAMED HYZON MOTORS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Form 8-K
PU
03/13Hyzon Motors Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
03/13Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces Appointment of Parker Meeks as Chief Executive Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYZON MOTORS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 49,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart HYZON MOTORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hyzon Motors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYZON MOTORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 452%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parker Meeks President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
George Gu Non-Executive Chairman
Shinichi Hirano Chief Technology Officer
John Edgley President-International Operations
Viktor Meng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYZON MOTORS INC.-47.41%199
PACCAR, INC.10.94%38 251
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG7.48%27 816
KOMATSU LTD.13.94%23 310
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.40%22 854
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-4.92%20 469
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer