Hyzon Motors : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Griffin Patrick Michael
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-10-25
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O 475 QUAKER MEETING HOUSE ROAD
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
See Remarks /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-11-04
HONEOYE
NY
14472
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Reporting Owners
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Signatures
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Griffin Patrick Michael
C/O 475 QUAKER MEETING HOUSE ROAD
HONEOYE, NY14472
See Remarks
Explanation of Responses:
/s/ John Zavoli, Attorney-in-fact
2021-12-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See
Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
