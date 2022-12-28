Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hyzon Motors Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYZN   US44951Y1029

HYZON MOTORS INC.

(HYZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
1.400 USD   -0.71%
05:40pHyzon Zero Carbon, Chevron New Energies to Invest in Raven Subsidiary
DJ
04:51pHyzon Motors' Unit Invests $10 Million to Develop Waste-to-Hydrogen Plant in Richmond, California
MT
04:09pHyzon Motors Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyzon Zero Carbon, Chevron New Energies to Invest in Raven Subsidiary

12/28/2022 | 05:40pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


A subsidiary of Hyzon Motors Inc. and a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. agreed to make investments in Raven SR S1 LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of clean fuels company Raven SR.

Hyzon Zero Carbon, Inc. and Chevron New Energies entered into an equity capital contribution agreement to invest in Raven SR S1 LLC. The LLC will "develop, construct, operate and maintain a solid waste-to-hydrogen generation production facility located in Richmond, California," Hyzon said.

The deal will see Hyzon Zero Carbon invest $10 million for an approximately 20% ownership in the LLC, Hyzon said, while Chevron New Energies will invest $20 million.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.48% 176.98 Delayed Quote.51.17%
HYZON MOTORS INC. -0.71% 1.4 Delayed Quote.-78.27%
WTI -1.51% 78.62 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart HYZON MOTORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hyzon Motors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYZON MOTORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parker Meeks President & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Chong Chief Financial Officer
George Gu Non-Executive Chairman
Shinichi Hirano Chief Technology Officer
Viktor Meng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYZON MOTORS INC.-78.27%350
PACCAR, INC.13.92%34 888
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-8.41%25 928
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-3.95%21 876
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.66%21 465
KOMATSU LTD.8.08%20 639