Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. I-80 Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAU   CA44955L1067

I-80 GOLD CORP.

(IAU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:33 2022-12-23 am EST
3.870 CAD   +1.31%
12/19National Bank of Canada Neutral On i-80 Gold's Assays From Hilltop Corridor Discovery
MT
12/19I-80 Gold Discovers Additional High-Grade Mineralization at Ruby Hill
MT
12/19I-80 Gold Discovers Additional High-Grade Mineralization at Ruby Hill
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

i 80 Gold : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K

12/23/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

TO: Grant Thornton LLP (Canada), Chartered Professional Accountants
AND TO: Grant Thornton (USA), Chartered Professional Accountants
AND TO:

Ontario Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

Manitoba Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland and Labrador

i-80 Gold Corp. (the "Corporation") hereby gives the following notice in accordance with Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"):

1. Grant Thornton LLP (Canada), Chartered Professional Accountants, the predecessor auditor of the Corporation tendered their resignation effective December 4, 2022, and the directors of the Corporation have appointed Grant Thornton LLP (USA), Chartered Professional Accountants, as successor auditor of the Corporation effective December 5, 2022;
2. the predecessor auditor of the Corporation resigned at the request of the Corporation;
3. the resignation of the predecessor auditor and the appointment of the successor auditor have been considered and approved by the Corporation's audit committee and board of directors;
4. no modified opinion was expressed in the predecessor auditor's report on any of the financial statements of the Corporation relating to the period during which the predecessor auditor was the reporting issuer's auditor; and
5. there are no reportable events (as defined in section 4.11 of NI 51-102).

[Remainder of page intentionally left blank. Signature page follows.]

Dated this 5th day of December, 2022.

i-80 GOLD CORP.

Per: (signed) "Ryan Snow"

Name: Ryan Snow

Title: Chief Financial Officer


Attachments

Disclaimer

I-80 Gold Corp. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 15:55:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about I-80 GOLD CORP.
12/19National Bank of Canada Neutral On i-80 Gold's Assays From Hilltop Corridor Discovery
MT
12/19I-80 Gold Discovers Additional High-Grade Mineralization at Ruby Hill
MT
12/19I-80 Gold Discovers Additional High-Grade Mineralization at Ruby Hill
CI
12/19I-80 Gold Corp.(TSX:IAU) added to S&P/TSX Global Mining Index
CI
11/29I-80 Gold Rises as Expands High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Ruby Hill; National Bank N..
MT
11/29I-80 Gold Says Expanding High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Ruby Hill in Nevada
MT
11/29I-80 Gold Brief: Expanding High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Ruby Hill
MT
11/29I-80 Gold Expands High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Ruby Hill
AQ
11/29I-80 GOLD CORP. Announces Continued Positive Results from its Ongoing Drill Program at ..
CI
11/21I-80 Gold Corp Reports Bonanza-Grade CRD Mineralization from the First Follow-Up Holes ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on I-80 GOLD CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44,7 M - -
Net income 2022 48,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 9,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 672 M 672 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 7,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart I-80 GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
i-80 Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I-80 GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Average target price 3,55 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ewan Stewart Downie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mathew D. Gili President & Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Brent Snow Chief Financial Officer
Ronald W. Clayton Chairman
Eva Bellissimo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I-80 GOLD CORP.23.62%672
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION4.96%25 764
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED4.23%9 430
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-7.17%5 303
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC5.84%5 280
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.386.78%4 600