I C C International Public : Your cooperation and attendance for the holding of 2022 Annual General Meeting under the COVID-19 outbreak situation is kindly requested.
04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 13:28:20
Headline
Your cooperation and attendance for the holding of 2022 Annual General Meeting under the COVID-19 outbreak situation is kindly requested.
Symbol
ICC
Source
ICC
Full Detailed News
According to I.C.C. International Public Company Limited resolved to hold the
2022 Annual General Meeting on Monday April 25, 2022 at 01:00 p.m. at the
Chao Phraya Room 2, Montien Riverside Hotel at 372 Rama III Road, Bangklo
Subdistrict, Bang Kho Laem District, Bangkok. The Company has already informed
and submitted the Preventive Measures and Guidelines for Attending under the
Situation of COVID-19 Outbreak for the 2022 Annual General Meeting attached
with the notice of meeting.
In order to prevent and reduce the risk of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)
pandemic, the Company would like to ask for your cooperation for attending the
2022 Annual General Meeting, under the pandemic of the Coronavirus 2019
(COVID-19). The Shareowners or the proxy who would like to attend the meeting
should be tested for COVID-19 with Antigen Test Kit (ATK) which is provided by
the Company at the screening point before registering to attend the meeting. It
will take approximately 20 minutes, please allow additional time to receive a
test before attending the meeting. However, the shareowners can test for
COVID-19 from 11:00 a.m. onwards.
______________________________________________________________________
ICC International pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.