I C C International Public : Your cooperation and attendance for the holding of 2022 Annual General Meeting under the COVID-19 outbreak situation is kindly requested.

According to I.C.C. International Public Company Limited resolved to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting on Monday April 25, 2022 at 01:00 p.m. at the Chao Phraya Room 2, Montien Riverside Hotel at 372 Rama III Road, Bangklo Subdistrict, Bang Kho Laem District, Bangkok. The Company has already informed and submitted the Preventive Measures and Guidelines for Attending under the Situation of COVID-19 Outbreak for the 2022 Annual General Meeting attached with the notice of meeting. In order to prevent and reduce the risk of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company would like to ask for your cooperation for attending the 2022 Annual General Meeting, under the pandemic of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The Shareowners or the proxy who would like to attend the meeting should be tested for COVID-19 with Antigen Test Kit (ATK) which is provided by the Company at the screening point before registering to attend the meeting. It will take approximately 20 minutes, please allow additional time to receive a test before attending the meeting. However, the shareowners can test for COVID-19 from 11:00 a.m. onwards.