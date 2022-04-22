Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  I.C.C. International Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    ICC   TH0046010Z03

I.C.C. INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ICC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
29.75 THB   +0.85%
02:58aI C C INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Your cooperation and attendance for the holding of 2022 Annual General Meeting under the COVID-19 outbreak situation is kindly requested.
PU
03/23I C C INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Disclosure of invitation letter to the 57th Annual General Meeting 2022.
PU
03/11I C C INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Consider entering into transactions with related parties
PU
I C C International Public : Your cooperation and attendance for the holding of 2022 Annual General Meeting under the COVID-19 outbreak situation is kindly requested.

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 13:28:20
Headline
Your cooperation and attendance for the holding of 2022 Annual General Meeting under the COVID-19 outbreak situation is kindly requested.
Symbol
ICC
Source
ICC
Full Detailed News 
                According to I.C.C. International Public Company Limited  resolved to hold the 
2022 Annual General Meeting  on   Monday April 25, 2022 at 01:00 p.m. at  the
Chao Phraya Room 2, Montien Riverside Hotel at  372 Rama III Road, Bangklo
Subdistrict, Bang Kho Laem District, Bangkok.  The Company has already informed
and submitted the Preventive Measures and Guidelines for Attending under the
Situation of COVID-19 Outbreak for the 2022 Annual General Meeting  attached
with the  notice of meeting.
    In order to prevent and reduce the risk of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) 
pandemic, the Company would like to ask for your cooperation for attending the
2022 Annual General Meeting, under the pandemic of the Coronavirus 2019
(COVID-19). The Shareowners or the proxy who would like to attend the meeting
should be tested for COVID-19 with Antigen Test Kit (ATK) which is provided by
the Company at the screening point before registering to attend the meeting. It
will take approximately  20 minutes, please allow additional time to receive a
test before attending the meeting. However, the shareowners can test for
COVID-19 from 11:00 a.m. onwards.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

ICC International pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 803 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 122 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
Net cash 2021 2 195 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,3x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 8 646 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 454
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart I.C.C. INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
I.C.C. International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boonkiet Chokwatana Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thamarat Chokwatana Executive Co-Chairman & President
Yauwaluk Namakorn Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Surat Wongrattanapassorn Director & VP-Information Technology Division
Munchusa Terapongpipat Director & Vice President-Administration Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I.C.C. INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%255
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-10.12%351 103
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-18.33%141 725
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-8.30%80 962
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-11.06%73 516
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.63%49 298