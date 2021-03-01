i CABLE Communications : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

i-CABLE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1097)

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting of i-CABLE Communications Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at Ballroom, Lobby Floor, Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution of the Company (unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 2 March 2021):

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. ''THAT:

a. the Subscription Agreement dated 27 January 2021 entered into between the Company and Forever Top (Asia) Limited (the ''2021 LCS Subscription Agreement'') pursuant to which Company has conditionally agreed to issue and Forever Top (Asia) Limited has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the unlisted long-term convertible bonds (''2021 LCS'') in the principal amount of HK$200 million subject to the terms and conditions thereof, be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified, and all the transactions contemplated under the 2021 LCS Subscription Agreement be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified and that the board of Directors (the ''Board'') be and is hereby authorised to make changes or amendments to the 2021 LCS Subscription Agreement as it may in its absolute discretion think fit (a copy of the 2021 LCS Subscription Agreement marked ''A'' is produced to the meeting and initialled by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification);

b. the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') be and are hereby granted a specific mandate to exercise powers of the Company to allot and issue such number of shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') as may be required to be allotted and issued upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the 2021 LCS; and

c. any one or more Directors be and is/are hereby authorised to take such actions, do all such acts and things and execute all such further documents or deeds as he/she/ they may, in his/her/their absolute discretion, consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of or giving effect to the 2021 LCS Subscription Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith, and to agree to and make such variations, amendments or waivers of any of the matters relating thereto or in connection therewith.''

By Order of the Board

i-CABLE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Kwok Chi Kin

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 March 2021

Registered office:

7th Floor, Cable TV Tower, 9 Hoi Shing Road,

Tsuen Wan,

Hong Kong

Notes:

(1) Any member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. He/she may appoint separate proxies to represent respectively such number of Shares registered under his/her name. In light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (''COVID-19'') pandemic, the Company, however, strongly encourages shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') NOT to attend this meeting in person, and advises Shareholders to appoint the chairman of the general meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 rather than a third party as their proxy to vote according to their indicated voting instructions as an alternative to attending this meeting (or any adjournment thereof) in person.

(2) The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

(3) In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority), must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours (exclusive of any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Forms of proxy sent electronically or by any other data transmission will not be accepted.

(4) The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 18 March 2021 to Tuesday, 23 March 2021 (both days inclusive) to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting. During such period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 for registration.

(5) Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting in person at the meeting or at any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

(6) Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the joint registered holder present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the shares shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other registered holders.

(7) Considering of the recent development of the epidemic caused by COVID-19, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the meeting to protect the health and safety of the Shareholders who might be attending the meeting in person: a. Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted on every Shareholder, proxy and other attendee at the entrance of the meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.3 degrees Celsius will be requested to stay in an isolated place for completing the voting procedures; b. Every attendee will be required to wear a surgical face mask throughout the meeting. Please note that no masks will be provided at the meeting venue and attendees should bring and wear their own masks; c. Seating at the meeting will be arranged so as to maintain appropriate social distance among the attendees; d. Attendees will be accommodated in separate partitioned rooms or areas of not more than 20 persons (or such number as may be allowed under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition or Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong)) each; and e. No refreshments or drinks will be served.

(8) Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation in Hong Kong, the Company may be required to change the arrangements of this meeting at short notice. Shareholders should check any future announcement(s) which may be published by the Company.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises eleven Directors, namely Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu (Chairman), Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry (Vice-chairman), Mr. Tsang On Yip, Patrick, Mr. Hoong Cheong Thard, Mr. Lie Ken Jie, Remy Anthony Ket Heng and Ms. Ng Yuk Mui Jessica as non-executive Directors, Mr. Andrew Wah Wai Chiu as an executive Director, and Mr. Lam Kin-Fung, Jeffrey, Dr. Hu Shao Ming Herman, Mr. Luk Koon Hoo, Roger and Mr. Tang Sing Ming Sherman as independent non-executive Directors.