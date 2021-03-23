i CABLE Communications : POLL RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

i-CABLE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1097)

POLL RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 23 MARCH 2021

Reference is made to the circular dated 2 March 2021 (the ''Circular'') issued by i-CABLE Communications Limited (the ''Company''). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

At the GM held on 23 March 2021, a poll was demanded by the chairman of the GM for voting on the proposed resolution (the ''Resolution'') as set out in the notice of GM dated 2 March 2021.

As at the date of the GM, Forever Top (Asia) Limited is the controlling shareholder of the Company holding 3,083,722,894 Shares, representing approximately 43.2% of the Shares in issue, and it is interested in the 2021 LCS Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Accordingly, the Controlling Shareholder and its associates (if any) were required to abstain, and had abstained from voting on the Resolution at the GM. Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the GM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and none of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the GM.

As at the date of the GM, the Company had an aggregate of 7,134,623,520 Shares in issue, of which a total of 3,083,722,894 Shares were held by a Shareholder other than the Independent Shareholders, representing approximately 43.2% of the Shares in issue. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution proposed at the GM was 4,050,900,626 Shares, representing approximately 56.8% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the GM.

The Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the GM for the purpose of vote-taking. Set out below is the poll result in respect of the Resolution put to the vote at the GM:

Number of Shares voted (%**)

Ordinary Resolution*

For Against

1.

To approve the 2021 LCS Subscription Agreement

746,451,612

53,117,551

(93.36%)

(6.64%)

* **

Full text of each of the Resolution is set out in the notice of GM.

All percentages are rounded to 2 decimal places.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above Resolution, the above Resolution was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

By order of the Board

i-CABLE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Kwok Chi Kin

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eleven Directors, namely Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu (Chairman), Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry (Vice-chairman), Mr. Tsang On Yip, Patrick, Mr. Hoong Cheong Thard, Mr. Lie Ken Jie Remy Anthony Ket Heng and Ms. Ng Yuk Mui Jessica as non-executive Directors, Mr. Andrew Wah Wai Chiu as an executive Director, and Mr. Lam Kin-Fung, Jeffrey, Dr. Hu Shao Ming Herman, Mr. Luk Koon Hoo, Roger and Mr. Tang Sing Ming Sherman as independent non-executive Directors.