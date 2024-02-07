I.Ceram: successful animal health implant

I.Ceram shares rose sharply on the Paris Bourse on Wednesday, in high volumes, following the announcement of a successful animal health implant.



At around 12:00 pm, shares in the manufacturer of ceramic orthopedic implants climbed 36% in volumes representing more than three times their daily average for the last three trading sessions.



Last night, the Limoges-based company announced the successful implantation of its Ceramil BI-Structure



implant in a veterinary clinic. This first surgical indication was performed on a seven-month-old Border Collie, named 'Texas', in the operating theatre of a clinic specializing in veterinary surgery in Couzeix, in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region of France.



According to the company, the implant, consisting of a porous ceramic structure coupled with a smooth articular surface, enabled the animal to regain pain-free joint mobility.



From I.Ceram's point of view, this success opens up a new avenue of development in animal health, reinforcing its strategy of extending the use of its disruptive technologies to markets less constrained by regulations.



According to André Kerisit, founder and Chairman of I.Ceram, this approach should accelerate value creation by helping to bring the company's products to market more quickly.



