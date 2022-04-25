Log in
    2486   TW0002486008

I-CHIUN PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2486)
  Report
I Chiun Precision Industry : Correction I-CHIUN Board of Directors' Proposal for Dividend Distribution Plan and Cash Distribution from Capital Surplus

04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: I-CHIUN PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 14:35:52
Subject 
 Correction I-CHIUN Board of Directors' Proposal for
Dividend Distribution Plan and Cash Distribution from
Capital Surplus
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.35
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.15
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):110,979,290.-
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
If the number of outstanding shares is changed; then, the distribution ratio
for the cash dividend or the cash distribution from capital surplus must be
adjusted accordingly. Chairman will be granted full authority by the Board
of Directors to deal with this matter.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000

Disclaimer

I-Chiun Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
