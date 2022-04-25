I Chiun Precision Industry : Correction I-CHIUN Board of Directors' Proposal for Dividend Distribution Plan and Cash Distribution from Capital Surplus

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/25 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.35 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.15 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):110,979,290.- 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: If the number of outstanding shares is changed; then, the distribution ratio for the cash dividend or the cash distribution from capital surplus must be adjusted accordingly. Chairman will be granted full authority by the Board of Directors to deal with this matter. 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000