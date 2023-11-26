IDI Insurance Company Ltd is an Israel-based company that provides direct insurance services. It offers a range of insurance products and solutions that can be purchased directly by phone or online. These services include mortgage, health, life, apartment, travel, as well as car and motorcycle insurance. Its mortgage insurance, insures customers? property until the end of the mortgage payments; its health insurance complements customers? medical insurance; its life insurance ensures financial security of a customer's family is case of death; apartment insurance insures a customer's house in case of theft and disaster, among other damages; travel insurance insures a customer during its stay abroad, and its car insurance insures a customer and the car in case of an accident or physical injury.