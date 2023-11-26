I.D.I. Insurance Company Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was ILS 707.63 million compared to ILS 553.58 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 51.33 million compared to ILS 13.34 million a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was ILS 2,013.45 million compared to ILS 1,615.29 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 98.79 million compared to ILS 32.12 million a year ago.
November 26, 2023 at 12:56 am EST
