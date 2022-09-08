I G Petrochemicals : Loss of share certificate

Sub: Intimation under Reg. 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
With reference to the above, we wish to inform you that our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent M/s Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd has received an intimation towards loss of share certificates and issuance of duplicate share certificates in lieu thereof from the following shareholders:
