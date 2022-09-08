Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. I G Petrochemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500199   INE204A01010

I G PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED

(500199)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
582.20 INR   -1.85%
02:10aI G PETROCHEMICALS : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/05I G PETROCHEMICALS : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
08/05I G Petrochemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
I G Petrochemicals : Loss of share certificate

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
8th September, 2022

SECT/1042

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza

1st Floor, P J Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500199

Scrip Code: IGPL

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Reg. 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

With reference to the above, we wish to inform you that our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent M/s Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd has received an intimation towards loss of share certificates and issuance of duplicate share certificates in lieu thereof from the following shareholders:

Sr.

Name of Shareholder

Folio

Certificate

Distinctive Number(s)

No. of

No

No.

No.

From

To

Shares

43526

13059451

13059550

100

1

Man Mohan Singh

0017074

43527

13059551

13059650

100

43528

13059651

13059750

100

134720

22178851

22178950

100

2

Manjula Jain

0138490

63213

15028151

15028250

100

92106

17917451

17917550

100

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For I G Petrochemicals Limited

SUDHIR RAMDHANI SINGH

Digitally signed by SUDHIR RAMDHANI SINGH

Date: 2022.09.08 10:59:17 +05'30'

Sudhir R Singh Company Secretary

Disclaimer

IG Petrochemicals Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
