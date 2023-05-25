Eukedos on top; Big Travels bad

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Eukedos trades up 3.8 percent and takes the top spot. In the last month, the stock has given up 8.6 percent while in the last six it has lost 14 percent and in the last twelve it has left 22 percent on the parterre.

----------

FILA follows, in the green by 3.7 percent after rallying 8.7 percent in the last month and up 11 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 16 percent.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Great Journeys does worse with a 3.3% drop after losing 1.2% in the last month and gaining 3.0% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 26%.

----------

Pierrel is also bad, down 3.3% in the red after a 23% drop over the past 30 days. Over the six-month period, the stock has lost 25% and over the past year has left 30% on the parterre.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.