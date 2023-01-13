Advanced search
    IGV   IT0005108219

I GRANDI VIAGGI S.P.A.

(IGV)
2023-01-13
0.8620 EUR   +4.36%
07:36aGood d'Amico; bad Unieuro after accounts
AN
06:18aMib tips 26,000; Amplifon rears its head again
AN
2022I Grandi Viaggi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
CI
Good d'Amico; bad Unieuro after accounts

01/13/2023
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

I Grandi Viaggi rises 4.4 percent and puts in the best performance on the list to which it belongs, with shares rising to EUR0.86, gaining more than 3 cents over the value at the start of the day.

----------

Also doing well is d'Amico, up 3.7 percent on the day after its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers DAC (Ireland) exercised its option to purchase under the bareboat charter agreement relating to the MT High Freedom, a 49,999-tonne deadweight 'MR' built in January 2014 at Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea, for USD20.1 million. It is expected that d'Amico Tankers will acquire full ownership of the vessel in April 2023.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Unieuro sits at the bottom of the segment, complicit with a 3.8 percent decline. The company announced Thursday that it had approved its interim report as of Nov. 30, 2022, with revenues for the first nine months of the year at EUR2.10 billion from EUR2.15 billion in the same period of 2021. The decrease, the company explained, is caused by a EUR100.1 million reduction in the Brown category.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. 3.67% 0.3955 Delayed Quote.2.28%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.31% 16200 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.52% 166500 End-of-day quote.10.26%
I GRANDI VIAGGI S.P.A. 4.36% 0.862 Delayed Quote.5.90%
UNIEURO S.P.A. -3.78% 11.97 Delayed Quote.1.22%
All news about I GRANDI VIAGGI S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 42,4 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 19,4 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,3 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 931
Free-Float 38,7%
Managers and Directors
Luigi Maria Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Corinne Clementi Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Liliana Maria Capanni Director-Administration & Finance
Fabrizio Prete Independent Non-Executive Director
Tina Marcella Amata Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I GRANDI VIAGGI S.P.A.5.90%43
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.11.98%87 539
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-1.30%47 742
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.16%23 732
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.13.29%16 086
VAIL RESORTS, INC.5.29%9 982