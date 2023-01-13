Good d'Amico; bad Unieuro after accounts

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

I Grandi Viaggi rises 4.4 percent and puts in the best performance on the list to which it belongs, with shares rising to EUR0.86, gaining more than 3 cents over the value at the start of the day.

Also doing well is d'Amico, up 3.7 percent on the day after its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers DAC (Ireland) exercised its option to purchase under the bareboat charter agreement relating to the MT High Freedom, a 49,999-tonne deadweight 'MR' built in January 2014 at Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea, for USD20.1 million. It is expected that d'Amico Tankers will acquire full ownership of the vessel in April 2023.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Unieuro sits at the bottom of the segment, complicit with a 3.8 percent decline. The company announced Thursday that it had approved its interim report as of Nov. 30, 2022, with revenues for the first nine months of the year at EUR2.10 billion from EUR2.15 billion in the same period of 2021. The decrease, the company explained, is caused by a EUR100.1 million reduction in the Brown category.

