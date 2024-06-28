(Alliance News) - I Grandi Viaggi Spa reported Friday that it closed the first half of the year to April 30 with a net loss of EUR4.0 million from a loss of EUR3.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Revenues increased to EUR13.5 million from EUR12.7 million in the first half of the previous year.

Ebitda is negative EUR3.4 million from a negative EUR2.7 million a year earlier.

Ebit is minus EUR4.5 million from minus EUR3.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Net financial position is EUR14.8 million from EUR13.2 million a year earlier.

I Grandi Viaggi's stock is in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR0.81 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.