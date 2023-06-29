(Alliance News) - I Grandi Viaggi Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors approved the results for the first half of the year, which runs from Nov. 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023, reporting revenues at EUR12.7 million from EUR7.1 million recorded as of April 30, 2022.

Net loss is EUR3.8 million down from EUR5.4 million on April 30, 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR2.7 million from negative EUR4.1 million in the same period last year.

Ebit is negative EUR3.7 million from negative EUR5.4 million recorded as of April 30, 2022.

Net financial position is EUR13.2 million from EUR13.6 million as of April 30, 2022.

Great Journeys on Thursday closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR0.85 per share.

