    2722   JP3101100000

I.K CO.,LTD.

(2722)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I K : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Document and entity information

May 2022

Aug 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

1四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2021-10-15

Company name

I.K Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

true

Nagoya 1st section

true

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

27220

URL

https://www.ai-

kei.co.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-05-31

Quarterly period

1

Representative

Title

代表取締役会長兼

CEO

Name

飯田

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

常務取締役 管理統括 高橋 伸宜

052 - 856 - 3101

2021-10-15 true

-

-

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2021

Aug 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

3,464

4,837

% change

-28.4

25.8

Operating profit

Operating profit

-164

154

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

-157

153

% change

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-215

101

% change

-

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

-216

100

Change in comprehensive income

-

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

-27.43

13.94

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

13.84

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2021

May 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

7,219

7,226

Net assets

3,248

3,557

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

44.8

49.0

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

3,235

3,543

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Aug 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

Aug 2021

May 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

12.00

Forecast

12.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

12.00

Forecast

12.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

Nov 2021

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2022 5月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2021

6 1日～2022 5

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

18,360

8,670

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-11.5

-21.8

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

437

-95

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-38.0

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

464

-84

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-36.4

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

220

-171

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-31.5

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

28.06

-21.81

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

true

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Aug 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Aug 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

true

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

（注）詳細について

は、添付資料９ページ

「２．四半期連結財

務諸表及び主な注記

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

()四半期連結財務

quarterly financial statements

諸表に関する注記事

(四半期連結財務諸

表の作成に特有の会

計処理の適用)」をご

覧ください。

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Aug 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

true

-

true

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

（注）詳細について

は、添付資料８ページ

「２．.四半期連結財

務諸表及び主な注記

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

()四半期連結財務

retrospective restatement

諸表に関する注記事

((会計方針の変更)

(会計上の見積りの変

))」をご覧くださ

い。

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Aug 2021

May 2021

Aug 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

8,308,000

8,308,000

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

467,576

467,576

Average number of shares

7,840,424

7,258,900

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

I.K Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 22 000 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2022 570 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 4 148 M 36,5 M 36,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart I.K CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
I.K Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I.K CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 529,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Iida Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shogo Nagano President, COO & Representative Director
Yumiko Sakurai Independent Outside Director
Sakie Kondo Independent Director
Nobuyuki Takahashi Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I.K CO.,LTD.-46.73%36
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.84%1 663 292
JD.COM, INC.-7.82%125 057
ETSY, INC.20.15%27 056
WAYFAIR INC.4.27%24 464
ALLEGRO.EU SA-39.81%13 344