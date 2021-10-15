I K : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

% change

Forecast -36.4 - Upper - - Lower - - Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to owners of parent Forecast 220 -171 Upper - - Lower - - % change Forecast -31.5 - Upper - - Lower - - Basic earnings per share (Yen) Basic earnings per share (Yen) Forecast 28.06 -21.81 Upper - - Lower - - Note to consolidated forecasts Note to forecasts - Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Forecast true

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Aug 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in - scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated - Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated - Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation - Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation - Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period -

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Aug 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly