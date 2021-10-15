|
I K : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022
Document and entity information
|
|
May 2022
|
Aug 2021
|
Company information
|
|
|
Company information
|
|
|
|
|
|
FASF member mark
|
true
|
|
|
第1四半期決算短信
|
Document name
|
〔日本基準〕（連
|
|
結）
|
|
|
|
Filing date
|
2021-10-15
|
Company name
|
I.K Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Stock exchange listings
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
true
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 1st section
|
true
|
|
Tokyo 2nd section
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Mothers
|
|
-
|
Tokyo JASDAQ
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Tokyo PRO Market
|
|
-
|
Tokyo Others
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
true
|
|
Nagoya 1st section
|
true
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya 2nd section
|
|
-
|
Nagoya Centrex
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Others
|
|
-
|
Sapporo
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sapporo
|
|
-
|
Sapporo Ambitious
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sapporo Others
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka Q-Board
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka Others
|
|
-
|
Green Sheet
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
|
-
|
Securities code
|
|
27220
|
|
|
URL
|
https://www.ai-
|
kei.co.jp
|
|
Business category
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Business
|
true
|
|
Specific Business
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year End
|
2022-05-31
|
|
Quarterly period
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
|
|
Title
|
代表取締役会長兼
|
CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
飯田
|
裕
|
Inquiries
|
|
Title
Name
Tel
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
常務取締役 管理統括 高橋 伸宜
052 - 856 - 3101
2021-10-15 true
-
-
-
（百万円未満切捨 て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Aug 2021
|
Aug 2020
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Consolidated income statements information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
3,464
|
4,837
|
|
|
|
% change
|
-28.4
|
25.8
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
-164
|
154
|
% change
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
-157
|
153
|
|
|
|
% change
|
-
|
-
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
-215
|
101
|
% change
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Note to consolidated income statements information
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
-216
|
100
|
Change in comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Other consolidated operating results
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
-27.43
|
13.94
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
-
|
13.84
|
Note to consolidated operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to operating results
|
-
|
|
|
|
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
|
|
|
Aug 2021
|
May 2021
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
7,219
|
7,226
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
3,248
|
3,557
|
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
|
44.8
|
49.0
|
|
|
|
|
Note to consolidated financial positions
|
|
|
|
Owner'sequity
|
|
3,235
|
3,543
|
Note to financial positions
|
|
-
|
|
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to consolidated financial results
|
|
|
|
Note to consolidated financial results
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Dividends
|
|
|
|
(in millions of yens)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 2022
|
Aug 2021
|
May 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
First quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Second quarter
|
Result
|
0.00
|
Forecast
|
0.00
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
Result
|
-
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Year end
|
|
|
|
Result
|
12.00
|
Forecast
|
12.00
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
Result
|
12.00
|
|
|
Forecast
|
12.00
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
Annual
|
-
|
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
-
|
|
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
|
|
May 2022
|
Nov 2021
|
Quarterly forecasts
|
|
|
Quarterly forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. 2022年 5月期の連
|
|
Title for forecasts
|
結業績予想（2021年
|
|
6月 1日～2022年 5月
|
|
|
|
|
31日）
|
|
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
-
|
|
Main table of consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
18,360
|
8,670
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-11.5
|
-21.8
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
Forecast
|
437
|
-95
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-38.0
|
-
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
464
|
-84
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
% change
|
Forecast
|
-36.4
|
-
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
Forecast
|
220
|
-171
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-31.5
|
-
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
28.06
|
-21.81
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Note to consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to forecasts
|
-
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
Forecast
|
true
|
|
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Aug 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
|
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
|
-
|
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
|
|
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
|
-
|
|
|
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
|
-
|
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
|
-
|
|
|
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
|
-
|
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
|
|
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
|
-
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Aug 2021
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
|
|
（注）詳細について
|
|
は、添付資料９ページ
|
|
「２．四半期連結財
|
|
務諸表及び主な注記
|
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
|
(３)四半期連結財務
|
quarterly financial statements
|
諸表に関する注記事
|
|
項 (四半期連結財務諸
|
|
表の作成に特有の会
|
|
計処理の適用)」をご
|
|
覧ください。
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Aug 2021
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
|
|
（注）詳細について
|
|
は、添付資料８ページ
|
|
「２．.四半期連結財
|
|
務諸表及び主な注記
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
(３)四半期連結財務
|
retrospective restatement
|
諸表に関する注記事
|
|
項((会計方針の変更)、
|
|
(会計上の見積りの変
|
|
更))」をご覧くださ
|
|
い。
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
|
|
Aug 2021
|
May 2021
|
Aug 2020
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
|
8,308,000
|
8,308,000
|
|
(including treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
|
467,576
|
467,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of shares
|
7,840,424
|
|
7,258,900
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
I.K Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
