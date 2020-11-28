I M A Industria Macchine Automatiche S p A : Mandatory tender offer on the entirety of the outstanding ordinary shares of I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. promoted by IMA BidCo S.p.A.

IMA BIDCO S.P.A.

Società unipersonale

Mandatory tender offer on the entirety of the outstanding ordinary shares of

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

promoted by

IMA BidCo S.p.A.

* * *

Notice pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation No. 11971 of 14 may 1999

(the "Issuers' Regulation)

* * *

Bologna, 28 November 2020 - With reference to the mandatory tender offer for all the ordinary shares of I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (respectively, the "Offer" and "IMA") launched by IMA BidCo S.p.A. (the "Offeror") - as announced on November 10, 2020 pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, as subsequently amended and integrated (the "Italian Financial Act"), and Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation - it is hereby announced that on November 27, 2020 Consob suspended the term for the approval of the offer document pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 4, of the Italian Financial Act.

A notice concerning the reopening of the term will be disclosed to the market within the terms provided for by current legislation.

IMA BidCo S.p.A.

For information related to the Offer:

Morrow Sodali (Global Information Agent)

Tel: 800 141 774 (toll-free number for Italy)

Tel: +39 06 97 63 57 50 (from outside Italy)

From 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CET.

WARNING

The Offer is directed, under the same conditions, to all the holders of the ordinary shares of IMA (the "Shares") and will be promoted in Italy as the Shares are listed on the MTA (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and, except as indicated below, are subject to disclosure obligations and procedural requirements under Italian law.

The Offer is also promoted in the United States of America in compliance with Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("U.S. Securities Exchange Act"), subject to any exemptions or relief therefrom, as applicable, including as set forth in Rule 14d-1(d) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act.

The Offeror and its affiliates have purchased, and may, after the date of this press release, from time to time purchase, if market conditions occur, and to the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations, including Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act and in accordance with customary Italian practice, IMA shares outside the Offer, on the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices, at a price no higher than the consideration announced with the press release of the offeror published on November 10, 2020, with the intent of further increasing its shareholding in the IMA's share capital. To the extent information about such purchases is made public in Italy, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to

