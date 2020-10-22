Log in
I M A Industria Macchine Automatiche S p A : RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST APPROVALS AND UPDATE ON THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN SOFIMA SHAREHOLDERS AND BC PARTNERS

10/22/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Press release

Bologna, 21 October 2020

RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST APPROVALS AND UPDATE ON THE

CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN SOFIMA

SHAREHOLDERS AND BC PARTNERS

IMA S.p.A. ("IMA") has been advised today by its controlling shareholder, So.Fi.M.A. Societa Finanziaria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. ("SOFIMA"), as to the status of its proposed transaction with funds advised by BC Partners LLP ("BC Partners"), which was announced on July 28th, 2020 with a separate release on the subject issued by IMA.

IMA has been advised that antitrust approvals from the EU and certain other jurisdictions have been received and that other conditions and steps for the closing of the proposed transaction are continuing to be progressed. Therefore the parties currently anticipate that the proposed transaction will close in the first half of November 2020.

Founded in 1961, IMA is a world leader in the design and manufacture of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea and coffee. The Group has approximately 6,200 employees, of which approximately 2,400 abroad, and has 45 production plants in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, China and Argentina. IMA has an extensive sales network consisting of 29 branches with sales and service in Italy, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Spain, Poland, Israel, Russia, the United States, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil, representative offices in Central and Eastern European countries and more than 50 agencies covering a total of approximately 80 countries. IMA S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1995 and in the STAR segment since 2001. The following industrial companies are part of the Group: Atop S.p.A., Benhil GmbH, Ciemme S.r.l., Co.ma.di.s. S.p.A., Corazza S.p.A., Delta Systems & Automation Inc., Eurosicma S.p.A., Eurotekna S.r.l., Ilapak International SA, Ilapak Italia S.p.A., Ilapak (Beijing) Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., IMA Automation Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., IMA Automation Switzerland SA, IMA Automation USA Inc., IMA Life North America Inc., IMA Life (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Systems Co. Ltd., IMA Life (Shanghai) Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd., IMA MAI S.A., IMA North America Inc., IMA-PGIndia Pvt. Ltd., IMA Swiftpack Ltd., Perfect Pack S.r.l., Petroncini Impianti S.p.A., PharmaSiena Service S.r.l., Record S.p.A., Spreafico Automation S.r.l., Tecmar S.A., Teknoweb Converting S.r.l., Telerobot S.p.A., Tissue Machinery Company S.p.A., Valley Tissue Packaging Inc.

For more information:

Andrea Baldani - Investor Relator - tel. 051 783111 - e-mail:andrea.baldani@ima.it

Maria Antonia Mantovani - Press Office - tel. 051 783283 - e-mail:antonia.mantovani@ima.it www.ima.it(Investor Relations section)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:29:05 UTC

