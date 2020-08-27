Log in
IMA: publication of the Half-year financial report in English at 30 June 2020

08/27/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Press release

Bologna, 27 August 2020

IMA: publication of the Half-year financial report

in English at 30 June 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Half-yearfinancial report in English at 30 June 2020, pursuant to art. 154-ter, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree February 24, 1998, No. 58, as well as the report of EY S.p.A., the external auditors, is available to the public at the Company's head office in Via Emilia 428/442, Ozzano dell'Emilia (Bologna) and published in the Investor Relations section (Financial Reports) of the Company's website (www.ima.it) and on the authorised storage system eMarketSTORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com).

Founded in 1961, IMA is a world leader in the design and manufacture of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea and coffee. The Group has approximately 6,200 employees, of which approximately 2,400 abroad, and has 45 production plants in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, China and Argentina. IMA has an extensive sales network consisting of 29 branches with sales and service in Italy, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Spain, Poland, Israel, Russia, the United States, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil, representative offices in Central and Eastern European countries and more than 50 agencies covering a total of approximately 80 countries. IMA S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1995 and in the STAR segment since 2001. The following industrial companies are part of the Group: Atop S.p.A., Benhil GmbH, Ciemme S.r.l., Co.ma.di.s. S.p.A., Corazza S.p.A., Delta Systems & Automation Inc., Eurosicma S.p.A., Eurotekna S.r.l., Ilapak International SA, Ilapak Italia S.p.A., Ilapak (Beijing) Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., IMA Automation Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., IMA Automation USA Inc., IMA Life North America Inc., IMA Life (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Systems Co. Ltd., IMA Life (Shanghai) Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd., IMA MAI S.A., IMA Medtech Switzerland S.A., IMA North America Inc., IMA-PGIndia Pvt. Ltd., IMA Swiftpack Ltd., Perfect Pack S.r.l., Petroncini Impianti S.p.A., PharmaSiena Service S.r.l., Record S.p.A., Spreafico Automation S.r.l., Tecmar S.A., Teknoweb Converting S.r.l., Telerobot S.p.A., Tissue Machinery Company S.p.A., Valley Tissue Packaging Inc.

For more information:

Andrea Baldani - Investor Relator - tel. 051 783111 - e-mail:baldania@ima.it

Maria Antonia Mantovani - Press Office - tel. 051 783283 - e-mail:antonia.mantovani@ima.it www.ima.it(Investor Relations section)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:37:10 UTC
