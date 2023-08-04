(Alliance News) - IMD International Medical Devices Spa announced Friday that Banca Akros Spa has partially exercised the greenshoe option granted by Alefra Srl.

The exercise involved 120,000 ordinary shares -- out of 264,000 granted by the shareholder -- at a price of EUR2.05, for a total consideration of EUR246,000.

Simultaneously with the payment of the total countervalue of the shares covered by the greenshoe option, the return of 144,000 ordinary shares of IMD borrowed under the over-allotment option will also take place.

IMD's stock closed Friday down 2.0 percent at EUR1.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.