(Alliance News) - IMD International Medical Devices Spa reported Monday that Alefra Srl, linked to the chairman of the board, Aniello Aliberti, bought 102,750 shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.80, for a total value of EUR184,950.

IMD International Medical Devices' stock is up 4.1 percent at EUR1.78 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

