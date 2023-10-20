(Alliance News) - IMD International Medical Devices Spa reported Friday that Alefra Srl, linked to the chairman of the board of directors, Aniello Aliberti, has purchased 24,750 shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.7256, for a total consideration of EUR42,708.60.

IMD International Medical Devices' stock closed Friday down 4.1 percent at EUR1.75 per share.

