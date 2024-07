IMD International Medical Devices SpA, also known as IMD Group, is an Italy-based holding company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of diagnostic systems. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and the activities of the IMD Group are divided into two business areas: X-Ray Generators (through the subsidiary IMD Generators) that develops, manufactures and distributes components for medical equipment such as monoblocs, generators and control systems; X-Ray Imaging Devices (through the subsidiaries Technix and Intermedical) that develops, manufactures and distributes the complete medical equipment based on X-ray technology for different health departments. IMD Group serves customers globally.