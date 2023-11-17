(Alliance News) - IMD International Medical Devices Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has approved the forecast figure as of Dec. 31, predicting consolidated sales of between EUR36 million and EUR38 million, down from EUR41.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Aniello Aliberti, president and CEO of IMD, commented, "The group's economic performance, which we expect to contract in 2023, shows a positive result for Intermedical and IMD Generators on the different product lines, while for Technix the concomitance of mainly exogenous factors has led to a slowdown. The corrective actions taken by management will be visible during 2024, the year in which we expect to implement the development strategies declared at the IPO."

IMD International Medical Devices on Friday closed about 11 percent in the red at EUR1.30 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

