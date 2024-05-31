(Alliance News) - IMD International Medical Devices Spa announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire 30 percent of the share capital of General Medical Italia LTD with its partner UK Medical Imaging Ltd.

The total price for the purchase of 30% was set at EUR300,000, to be paid in cash in full on the closing date.

General Medical Italia is an English-registered company active in the design, development, and manufacture of medical radiography systems and X-ray equipment, recently accredited by the SGS Certifying Body, from which it obtained CE-MDR product certifications.

"The objective of today's agreement is to increase the product portfolio with general radiology systems and exploit commercial synergies with IMD Group companies," reads the company's statement.

General Medical Italia, currently 70 percent owned by the English-registered UK Medical Imaging and 30 percent owned by the Chinese-registered Shenzhen Angell Technology Co. Ltd, both of which are active in the medical device industry, generated sales of approximately GBP1.2 million in 2023.

Concurrently with the closing, the company is also expected to sign an onerous shareholder loan agreement in favor of General Medical Italia, amounting to 300,000 euros and with a term of 24 months.

Aniello Aliberti, President and CEO of IMD: "We continue our development strategy with this additional acquisition transaction that will allow us to increase our product portfolio with a highly innovative device. We will thus strengthen our market proposition and brand awareness. We will also seek to make the most of Group synergies, particularly on the commercial front."

IMD International Medical Devices' stock closed Friday at parity at EUR1.44 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

