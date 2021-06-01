I Mab : Appoints Ruyi He and Rong Shao to Board of Directors (Form 6-K)

I-Mab Appoints Ruyi He and Rong Shao to Board of Directors

SHANGHAI, China, and GAITHERSBURG, MD. - June 1, 2021 - I-Mab (the 'Company') (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that Dr. Ruyi He and Professor Rong Shao have been elected as members of the Company's board of directors. Dr. Ruyi He will serve on the compensation committee and Professor Shao will serve on the corporate governance committee, both effective June 1 2021.

'We are honored to welcome Dr. He and Professor Shao to our board, and look forward to their wealth of industry experience and breadth of relationships as we transform into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company. Both Dr. He and Professor Shao are leading experts in their respective fields, and their appointments will further strengthen I-Mab's next phase of growth.' said Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director of I-Mab.

Dr. Ruyi He is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of RemeGen Inc and Venture Partner of SDIC Fund Management Co., the former Chief Scientist at the Center for Drug Evaluation at the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). He joined the NMPA in 2016, after having worked at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for almost two decades. As the first overseas expert hired by NMPA as the Chief Scientist, Dr. He organized and led many NMPA reforms on the drug evaluation system. In addition to establishing guidance for drug evaluation and approvals in China, Dr. He has also introduced multiple international policies into the NMPA, including conditional approval and acceptance of clinical data from abroad.

Dr. He received his medical degree from China Medical University. He completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at Howard University Hospital in Washington DC and received his clinical and research training at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. He is a licensed, board-certified physician in Internal Medicine in the United States.

'I recognize the importance of this role at a critical moment for I-Mab and look forward to contributing my experience and insights to accelerate I-Mab's vision for immuno-oncology and positively impacting the lives of patients around the world.' said Dr. Ruyi He.

Professor Rong Shao, Ph.D., is a professor of drug administration policies and regulations, the Executive Deputy Director of the Research Center of National Drug Policy & Ecosystem (NDPE) and the Director of the NMPA Key Laboratory of Drug Regulatory Innovation and Evaluation, at China Pharmaceutical University. She has been engaged in the research and education of drug policies and regulations for more than three decades and has contributed to the development of China's drug regulatory innovation and reform, including serving as an expert committee member for NMPA in the revision of Drug Administration Law (2019).

Professor Shao is currently a board member and the committee chair in academic associations, such as the China Pharmaceutical Association and the China Society for Drug Regulation. She is also an editorial board member of China Pharmacy, Chinese Journal of New Drugs, and Chinese Journal of Health Policy. Professor Shao holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacy Administration from Shenyang Pharmaceutical University, bachelor's degree in Medicinal Chemistry from China Pharmaceutical University, and bachelor's degree in Law from Nanjing University. Professor Shao is a Chinese practicing lawyer.