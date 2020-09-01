I-Minerals Submits Amended Operations and Reclamation Plan to Idaho Department of Lands

Log in
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTC Pink: IMAHF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted its amended Operations and Reclamation Plan (the "ORP") for its halloysite - kaolin Bovill Project to the Idaho Department of Lands (the"IDL") for approval. I-Minerals mineral tenure is through State of Idaho Mineral leases administered through the IDL and accordingly the IDL is the primary permitting agency.

As announced in the Company's press release of March 3, 2020, the Pre-Feasibility Study (US$48 million initial CAPEX; 18% after tax IRR; US$34 million after tax NPV10; the "PFS"), envisages an operation focused on the annual production of up to 10,000 tons of halloysite and 20,000 tons of metakaolin.

It is the Company's intention to complete a Feasibility Study upon the IDL's approval of the ORP amendments.

A. Lamar Long, CPG, is a qualified person ("QP") for I-Minerals Inc. and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release

I-Minerals Inc.

per: "John Theobald"

John Theobald,
President & CEO

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is an exploration and development company that is advancing the Bovill kaolin-halloysite property in north central Idaho. A March 2020 Prefeasibility Study on the Bovill Property envisaging annual production of 20,000 tons of kaolin and 10,000 tons of halloysite estimated initial CAPEX at US$48 million with a 20% pre-tax, 18% after tax IRR and a US$ 48 million pre-tax, US$34 million after tax NPV10%. The Company intends to complete certain amendments to its permit and then undertake a Feasibility Study.

Contact:

I-Minerals Inc.

Barry Girling
877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573
Email: info@imineralsinc.com
Or visit our website at www.imineralsinc.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the world wide price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risk associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62966


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,12 M - -
Net Debt 2020 27,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,15 M 2,15 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart I-MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
I-Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Theobald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen L. Ball Chairman
Gary L. Nelson Manager-Metallurgical Operations
Matthew James Anderson CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
W. Barry Girling Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I-MINERALS INC.-25.00%2
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.73%41 223
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION13.23%37 185
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.18.98%22 669
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-5.69%12 640
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-8.66%8 405
