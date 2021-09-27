i mobile : FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
October 22, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
October 6, 2021
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
October 25, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
July 31, 2021
17,833
19.7
3,382
50.6
3,366
49.8
2,299
33.1
July 31, 2020
14,901
(29.5)
2,246
(28.9)
2,248
(28.6)
1,727
26.3
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021:
¥2,300 million
[35.3%]
For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020:
¥1,700 million
[32.9%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
July 31, 2021
107.39
106.30
16.5
19.6
19.0
July 31, 2020
76.66
75.95
13.2
13.9
15.1
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021:
-
For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020:
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
July 31, 2021
18,992
14,720
77.4
683.85
July 31, 2020
15,359
13,222
86.1
607.12
Reference: Equity
As of July 31, 2021:
¥14,704 million
As of July 31, 2020:
¥13,222 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
July 31, 2021
3,959
(83)
(817)
15,422
July 31, 2020
440
(438)
(1,580)
12,363
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
dividends
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
July 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
100.00
100.00
2,150
93.1
15.5
July 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
July 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
35.00
35.00
30.0
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 (from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
July 31, 2022
14,270
(-)
3,750
10.9
3,715
10.4
2,504
8.9
116.49
The Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29) will be adopted in the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 and onward. The above earnings forecast is presented on the relevant accounting standards and the year-on-year changes in net sales are not indicated accordingly.
(Percentages indicateyear-on-yearchanges.)
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included:
0 companies
Excluded:
0 companies
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of July 31, 2021
21,848,196 shares
As of July 31, 2020
21,779,766 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of July 31, 2021
345,050 shares
As of July 31, 2020
- shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended July 31, 2021
21,417,869 shares
Fiscal year ended July 31, 2020
22,538,359 shares
Reference: Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
July 31, 2021
15,757
22.8
2,724
30.0
2,798
32.9
1,884
22.5
July 31, 2020
12,833
(24.1)
2,096
(38.6)
2,105
(26.6)
1,538
26.9
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
July 31, 2021
88.00
87.11
July 31, 2020
68.28
67.65
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
July 31, 2021
18,052
14,076
77.9
653.94
July 31, 2020
14,964
12,994
86.8
596.65
Reference: Equity
As of July 31, 2021:
¥14,061 million
As of July 31, 2020:
¥12,994 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company. Actual business results may differ considerably due to a variety of factors.
The Company is to hold a briefing for analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Appendix
Index
1. Overview of Operating Results ………………………….……………………………………………………
2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 …………………………………
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 …………………………………
4
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 ………………………………………..
4
Future Outlook …………………………………………………………………………………………….. 4
Basic Policy on Distribution of Profit and Dividends for the Fiscal Years
Ended July 31, 2021 and Ending July 31, 2022 ……………………………………………………………
4
2. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards ………………………………………………………..
5
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………………………………
