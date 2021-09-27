Log in
i mobile : FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results

09/27/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

September 8, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

i-mobile Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6535

URL:

https://www.i-mobile.co.jp/

Representative:

Tetsuya Noguchi, Representative Director, CEO

Inquiries:

Masahide Tomishige, Director

Telephone:

+81-(0)3-5459-5290

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

October 22, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

October 6, 2021

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

October 25, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

July 31, 2021

17,833

19.7

3,382

50.6

3,366

49.8

2,299

33.1

July 31, 2020

14,901

(29.5)

2,246

(28.9)

2,248

(28.6)

1,727

26.3

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021:

¥2,300 million

[35.3%]

For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020:

¥1,700 million

[32.9%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share

profit to total assets

profit to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

July 31, 2021

107.39

106.30

16.5

19.6

19.0

July 31, 2020

76.66

75.95

13.2

13.9

15.1

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021:

-

For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020:

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

July 31, 2021

18,992

14,720

77.4

683.85

July 31, 2020

15,359

13,222

86.1

607.12

Reference: Equity

As of July 31, 2021:

¥14,704 million

As of July 31, 2020:

¥13,222 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

July 31, 2021

3,959

(83)

(817)

15,422

July 31, 2020

440

(438)

(1,580)

12,363

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

dividends

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

-

-

-

July 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

100.00

100.00

2,150

93.1

15.5

July 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

July 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

35.00

35.00

30.0

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 (from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

July 31, 2022

14,270

(-)

3,750

10.9

3,715

10.4

2,504

8.9

116.49

The Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29) will be adopted in the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 and onward. The above earnings forecast is presented on the relevant accounting standards and the year-on-year changes in net sales are not indicated accordingly.

(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges.)

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included:

0 companies

Excluded:

0 companies

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
    4. Restatement: None
  3. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of July 31, 2021

21,848,196 shares

As of July 31, 2020

21,779,766 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of July 31, 2021

345,050 shares

As of July 31, 2020

- shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended July 31, 2021

21,417,869 shares

Fiscal year ended July 31, 2020

22,538,359 shares

Reference: Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

July 31, 2021

15,757

22.8

2,724

30.0

2,798

32.9

1,884

22.5

July 31, 2020

12,833

(24.1)

2,096

(38.6)

2,105

(26.6)

1,538

26.9

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

July 31, 2021

88.00

87.11

July 31, 2020

68.28

67.65

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

July 31, 2021

18,052

14,076

77.9

653.94

July 31, 2020

14,964

12,994

86.8

596.65

Reference: Equity

As of July 31, 2021:

¥14,061 million

As of July 31, 2020:

¥12,994 million

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company. Actual business results may differ considerably due to a variety of factors.
    The Company is to hold a briefing for analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Appendix

Index

1. Overview of Operating Results ………………………….……………………………………………………

2

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 …………………………………

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 …………………………………

4

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 ………………………………………..

4

  1. Future Outlook …………………………………………………………………………………………….. 4
  2. Basic Policy on Distribution of Profit and Dividends for the Fiscal Years

Ended July 31, 2021 and Ending July 31, 2022 ……………………………………………………………

4

2. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards ………………………………………………………..

5

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………………………………

6

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet ………………………………………………………………………………..

6

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ….…………

8

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………………………………..

10

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ……………………………………………………………………

12

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………

13

Notes on Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………………………………………...

13

Changes in Accounting Estimates …………………………………………………………………………

13

Segment Information and Other Data ……………………………………………………………………...

13

Per share information ………………………………………………………………………………………

14

Significant Subsequent Events ……………………………………………………………………………..

14

―1―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

i-mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
