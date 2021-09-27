i mobile : FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen July 31, 2021 3,959 (83) (817) 15,422 July 31, 2020 440 (438) (1,580) 12,363

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share Total cash Ratio of Payout ratio dividends to First Second Third Fiscal dividends Total (Consolidated) net assets quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end year-end (Total) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of % % yen Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 - - - July 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 100.00 100.00 2,150 93.1 15.5 July 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 - 0.00 - 35.00 35.00 30.0 (Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 (from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen July 31, 2022 14,270 (-) 3,750 10.9 3,715 10.4 2,504 8.9 116.49

The Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29) will be adopted in the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 and onward. The above earnings forecast is presented on the relevant accounting standards and the year-on-year changes in net sales are not indicated accordingly.