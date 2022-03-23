Log in
03/23 12:17:15 am EDT
1296 JPY   +0.31%
12:14aI MOBILE : FY2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
12:14aI MOBILE : FY2022 Q2 Business Results Briefing
PU
2021I-mobile's Attributable Profit Climbs Over 60% in Fiscal Q1
MT
i mobile : FY2022 Q2 Business Results Briefing

03/23/2022 | 12:14am EDT
Business Results for the Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2022

(August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

i-mobile Co., Ltd.

(Stock Code 6535, TSE First Section)

March 9, 2022

Corporate Philosophy

Vision

Creating a Business for the Future

"ひとの未来"に貢献する事業を創造し続ける

Mission

EnhancingUser Experience with Internet Marketing

マーケティングで価値ある体験を提供し続ける

Values

Smile ×Growth ×Team

笑顔 × 成長 × チーム

2022 i-mobile Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

Financial Highlights for the Six Months

Ended January 31, 2022

Executive Summary (1)

Reached record highs

I. All-time high net sales and operating profit for first six-month period

Profit was 28% higher than forecast, driven by the stable contribution of the ADPF business*1 and areas with strengthened growth such as Furunavi and Ohte in which we have invested aggressively.

  1. Furunavi-HometownTax Donation Service achieved higher sales and profit year on year.

The increase in the number of members thanks to market growth and aggressive promotions, and growth in the number of donations contributed to a donation amount that was significantly higher year on year.

III. Media-related business*2 continued to contribute to results.

The App Operation and MS*3 businesses continued to perform steadily. Profit from the Online Advertising business was considerably higher, up 44% year on year.

*1: Ad Platform Business

*2: App Operation and Media Solution

*3: Media Solution

2022 i-mobile Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

4

Executive Summary (2)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Item

FY07/21 Q2

FY07/22 Q2

YoY (%)

% of

forecast

Net sales

7,909

10,160

128.5%

99.6%

Consolidated

Operating profit

2,577

3,268

126.8%

128.0%

results

(OPM)

(32.6)

(32.2 )

*

Net income

1,698

2,266

133.4%

132.6%

Net sales

6,167

8,028

130.2%

97.4%

Consumer Service

Operating profit

2,011

2,485

123.5%

126.1%

(OPM)

(32.6)

(31.0 )

Net sales

1,757

2,145

122.1%

108.6%

Online Advertising

Operating profit

580

837

144.2%

143.7%

(OPM)

(33.0)

(39.0 )

*Beginning with the current fiscal year, we adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. and changed the accounting method for revenue recognition.

In addition, we re-examined the cost allocation methods of corporate expenses for each segment and also reclassified the past results to reflect the new allocation method.

2022 i-mobile Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

i-mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
