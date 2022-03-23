i mobile : FY2022 Q2 Business Results Briefing

Business Results for the Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2022
(August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)
i-mobile Co., Ltd.
(Stock Code 6535, TSE First Section)
March 9, 2022
Corporate Philosophy
Vision
Creating a Business for the Future
"ひとの未来"に貢献する事業を創造し続ける
Mission
EnhancingUser Experience with Internet Marketing
マーケティングで価値ある体験を提供し続ける
Values
Smile ×Growth ×Team
笑顔 × 成長 × チーム
Financial Highlights for the Six Months
Ended January 31, 2022
Executive Summary (1)
Reached record highs
I. All-time high net sales and operating profit for first six-month period
Profit was 28% higher than forecast, driven by the stable contribution of the ADPF business*1 and areas with strengthened growth such as Furunavi and Ohte in which we have invested aggressively.
Furunavi-HometownTax Donation Service achieved higher sales and profit year on year.
The increase in the number of members thanks to market growth and aggressive promotions, and growth in the number of donations contributed to a donation amount that was significantly higher year on year.
III. Media-related business*2 continued to contribute to results.
The App Operation and MS*3 businesses continued to perform steadily. Profit from the Online Advertising business was considerably higher, up 44% year on year.
*1: Ad Platform Business
*2: App Operation and Media Solution
*3: Media Solution
Executive Summary (2)
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Item
FY07/21 Q2
FY07/22 Q2
YoY (%)
% of
forecast
Net sales
7,909
10,160
128.5%
99.6%
Consolidated
Operating profit
2,577
3,268
126.8%
128.0%
results
(OPM)
(32.6％)
(32.2 )
*
％
Net income
1,698
2,266
133.4%
132.6%
Net sales
6,167
8,028
130.2%
97.4%
Consumer Service
Operating profit
2,011
2,485
123.5%
126.1%
(OPM)
(32.6％)
％
(31.0 )
Net sales
1,757
2,145
122.1%
108.6%
Online Advertising
Operating profit
580
837
144.2%
143.7%
(OPM)
(33.0％)
％
(39.0 )
*Beginning with the current fiscal year, we adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. and changed the accounting method for revenue recognition.
In addition, we re-examined the cost allocation methods of corporate expenses for each segment and also reclassified the past results to reflect the new allocation method.
