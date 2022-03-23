i mobile : FY2022 Q2 Business Results Briefing

Reached record highs

I. All-time high net sales and operating profit for first six-month period

Profit was 28% higher than forecast, driven by the stable contribution of the ADPF business*1 and areas with strengthened growth such as Furunavi and Ohte in which we have invested aggressively.

Furunavi-Hometown Tax Donation Service achieved higher sales and profit year on year.

The increase in the number of members thanks to market growth and aggressive promotions, and growth in the number of donations contributed to a donation amount that was significantly higher year on year.

III. Media-related business*2 continued to contribute to results.

The App Operation and MS*3 businesses continued to perform steadily. Profit from the Online Advertising business was considerably higher, up 44% year on year.

*1: Ad Platform Business

*2: App Operation and Media Solution

*3: Media Solution