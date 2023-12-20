i-nexus Global PLC - Coventry, England-based software company - Revenue in the financial year ended September 30 rises to GBP3.5 million from GBP3.1 million a year earlier. Pretax loss narrows to GBP982,284 from GBP1.1 million. Says monthly recurring revenue, a "key financial metric for the group" grew 16% annually to GBP289,000 at September 30.

Looking ahead, i-nexus says it has developed a new three-year strategy. "This strategic approach is designed to expedite our customers' path to real value, allowing them to prioritize processes over tools," it adds.

Chief Executive Simon Crowther says: "I am pleased to share with you the encouraging progress i-nexus has made over the past year, marking the conclusion of our two-year strategy. The focus of this strategy was the decision to revise our go-to-market approach, shifting our marketing focus to a content-led strategy and deliberately securing smaller initial deals, servicing limited business areas or teams within the customer where demonstration of value would lead to the potential for significant expansion opportunities."

Current stock price: 2.26 pence

12-month change: down 36%

