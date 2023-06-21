Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. I-nexus Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INX   GB00BDFDLT01

I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC

(INX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:38 2023-06-21 am EDT
4.300 GBX   +14.67%
04:30aI-nexus Global shares jump on plans to raise GBP500,000
AN
06/06Intouch insight signs a letter of intent to acquire a customer experience measurement company
AQ
05/29Intouch insight announces q1 2023 financial results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I-nexus Global shares jump on plans to raise GBP500,000

06/21/2023 | 04:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - i-nexus Global PLC on Wednesday said it plans to raise GBP500,000 through the issue of fixed rate unsecured convertible redeemable loan notes.

The Coventry, England-based software company said the fundraise "will provide much needed additional working capital to allow the emerging sales and pipeline momentum to be re?ected within operating results and cash?ow and will be applied entirely towards meeting the company's ongoing working capital requirements."

The 2023 convertible loan notes will be unlisted and non-transferable, i-nexus said.

The holders will have the right to convert the notes they hold into ordinary shares at a price of 10 pence each at any time on or prior to July 7, 2025. This represents a premium of more than double Tuesday's closing price of 3.75p

Shares in i-nexus were up 15% to 4.30p each in London on Wednesday morning.

"Having made good progress on increasing our sales pipeline, adding new logos and expanding the use of our software within existing customers, we felt that the time was right to provide the business with a cash buffer to enable a greater focus on the execution of the strategy. We are once again very grateful for the support of our investors in providing us with this funding and look forward to continued steady progress in the months ahead," said Chief Executive Simon Crowther.

Furthermore, i-nexus said it has agreed with the holders of both the 2020 convertible loan notes and the 2021 convertible loan notes to extend the ?nal redemption dates. For the 2020 convertible loan notes the date will be extended to November 2025 from November 2025. For the 2021 convertible loan notes the date will be extended to September 2025 from September 2024.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 3,13 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
Net income 2022 -0,87 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net Debt 2022 1,71 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,11 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
i-nexus Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Crowther Chief Operating Officer
Drew David Whibley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Hugh Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
David Samuel Peter Firth Independent Non-Executive Director
James Milsom Manager-Digital Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC15.38%1
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.96%2 513 567
SYNOPSYS INC.36.40%66 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.81%63 407
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.00%58 586
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.64%45 190
