Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed I-ON Digital Corp. (OTC Pink: IONI) ("the Company"), a leader in the development of next-generation gold, precious metal, and illiquid asset digitization and securitization ecosystems that allow for institutional-grade trading and financial hypothecation on a secure, lightening fast hybrid blockchain infrastructure. CEO of the Company, Carlos Montoya, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "I-ON Digital is a digital solutions company developing cutting edge technology platforms for digital assets, primarily in the financial services and health care sectors," shared Montoya.

"How would you characterize the Company's progress to date towards its goals to develop a next-generation asset digitization and securitization ecosystem, specifically targeting the monetization of in situ gold?" asked Davis. "We can now demonstrate the existence of the asset, as well as the ability to move the asset at an institutional level based on state-of-the-art technology," said Montoya before elaborating on the Company's recent announcement detailing their agreement to acquire the parent company to Orebits Corp.

"What is the strategy associated with the legacy format?" asked Davis. Montoya shared his vision for the next-generation of banking, which involves creating institutional-level ecosystems with transparent assets. "With the speed and efficiency of blockchain it allows us to utilize a significant amount of data and move it with efficiency, including proof of reserves and proof of work," said Montoya. "We have some of those early legacy ambitions," he added. "Our goal was to solve for pillars including, full transparency as a security and independent custody for reporting."

"We look to completing the Orebits Corp. acquisition to basically have all of that legacy in our quiver," continued Montoya. "You could argue that the transaction also comes with our service bureau platform, MCM, or our banking services platform, Tall Ship Partners," he explained. "All of those companies are ultimately being merged in and licensed to I-On Digtial."

The conversations then turned to the Company's status as one of the 2023 Chainlink Spring Hackathon winners for the Space and Time Data category. "This gives us validation at the top-level from the Web3 and technology community that our approach is considered to be stellar," said Montoya. "When it comes down to it, data integrity is critical in any financial asset."

To close the interview, Montoya encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's updates and current projects as they continue to revolutionize the digital payments industry.

To hear Carlos Montoya's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8333190-i-on-digital-corp-discusses-acquisition-of-orebits-corp-parent-company-and-2023-chainlink-sprin.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About I-ON Digital Corp.

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTC Pink: IONI) is a pioneering force in the asset digitization and securitization landscape. It is developing and acquiring cutting-edge technologies to provide an institutional-grade ecosystem for creating and distributing digital securities and next-generation financial assets, using blockchain technology as its underlying infrastructure. This provides a secure, fast, transparent framework for trading newly emerging asset classes. With its proprietary technologies and deep expertise in asset digitization, I-ON stands at the forefront of this rapidly evolving sector. The potential for digital securities powered by blockchain technology is immense. I-ON is unlocking the full power of this new technology, paving the way for a more secure, trusted, and efficient asset transfer and exchange. Additional information is available at https://iondigitalcorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, I-ON's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by I-ON with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the company's operations, the demand for the company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue. I-ON does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Media Contact:

Ken Park

IR@iondigitalcorp.com

(866) 440-2278

www.iondigitalcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173068