Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. I-Remit, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    I   PHY4178T1070

I-REMIT, INC.

(I)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
0.7500 PHP    0.00%
08:39aI REMIT : Information Statement
PU
05/20I-Remit, Inc. Appoints Bansan Choa as Chairperson of the Bids and Awards Committee
CI
05/16I-Remit, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I Remit : Information Statement

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE 1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter I-REMIT, INC.3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Metro Manila, PHILIPPINES4. SEC Identification Number A2001016315. BIR Tax Identification Code 210-407-466-0006. Address of principal office 26th Floor Discovery Centre, 25 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code16057. Registrant's telephone number, including area code (632) 8706-9999 Local 100 / 105 / 1468. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders Date: July 1, 2022 (Friday) / Time: 8:00 A.M. / Venue: Videoconferencing Facility at the Board Room, 26th Floor Discovery Centre, 25 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders Jun 10, 202210. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor Not applicableAddress and Telephone No. Not applicable

11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock, Par Value PHP 1.00 611,639,122
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc., Common Shares

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

I-Remit, Inc.I PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jul 1, 2022
Type (Annual or Special) Annual
Time 8:00 A. M.
Venue Videoconferencing Facility at the Board Room, 26th Floor Discovery Centre, 25 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City
Record Date Jun 1, 2022
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date N/A
End date N/A
Other Relevant Information

Please see attached for the details.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Harris Jacildo
Designation Chairman of the Board and President

Disclaimer

I-Remit Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about I-REMIT, INC.
08:39aI REMIT : Information Statement
PU
05/20I-Remit, Inc. Appoints Bansan Choa as Chairperson of the Bids and Awards Committee
CI
05/16I-Remit, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12I-Remit, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/04Velo Labs and iRemit Partner to Provide Individuals and Businesses Access to Improved C..
CI
03/17I-Remit, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
02/06I REMIT : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
02/01I-Remit, Inc. Announces Resignation of Calixto V. Chikiamco as Director
CI
2021I-Remit, Inc. Announces Director Changes
CI
2021I-Remit, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 459 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 261
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart I-REMIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
I-Remit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ben C. Tiu Non-Executive Director
Harris Edsel D. Jacildo Chairman & President
Bernadette Cindy Cue Tiu Treasurer & Head-Corporate Governance
Joel L. Tinio SVP & Head-Information Technology
Ma. Elizabeth G. Yao Executive Vice President-Service & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I-REMIT, INC.-20.21%9
FISERV, INC.-2.33%65 525
BLOCK, INC.-43.95%52 547
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.17%37 234
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.45%19 295
NEXI S.P.A-30.66%13 613