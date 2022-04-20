I Sheng Electric Wire & Cable : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work
04/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
12:04:14
Subject
Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng
Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the
government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
2.Company name:I-Sheng Electronic Technology(Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:In line with the local government's
Epidemic Prevention and Control policy.
The production will continue to shut down on April 20 to ensure the
health and safety of employees.
The company has actively applied for epidemic-free enterprises to resume
work in accordance with local epidemic prevention regulations, and will
resume work immediately after approval.
6.Countermeasures:
We will give priority to digesting the existing inventory,
and will work overtime to catch up with production capacity after
the resumption of work.It is estimated that some orders will be delayed
until shipment in May,which has no significant impact on the operation
of the whole year.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:It is expected there's no
significant impact to the Company's operations.
I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:14:07 UTC.