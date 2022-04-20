I Sheng Electric Wire & Cable : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20 2.Company name:I-Sheng Electronic Technology(Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:In line with the local government's Epidemic Prevention and Control policy. The production will continue to shut down on April 20 to ensure the health and safety of employees. The company has actively applied for epidemic-free enterprises to resume work in accordance with local epidemic prevention regulations, and will resume work immediately after approval. 6.Countermeasures: We will give priority to digesting the existing inventory, and will work overtime to catch up with production capacity after the resumption of work.It is estimated that some orders will be delayed until shipment in May,which has no significant impact on the operation of the whole year. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:It is expected there's no significant impact to the Company's operations.