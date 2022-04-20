Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6115   TW0006115009

I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.

(6115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-18
43.05 TWD   +0.58%
12:15aI SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work
PU
04/12I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work
PU
04/12I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Subsidiary,I-Sheng ElectronicCo., Ltd. to Cooperate with the Government's Epidemic Prevention Measures to Suspend Work
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I Sheng Electric Wire & Cable : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work

04/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 12:04:14
Subject 
 Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng
Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the
government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
2.Company name:I-Sheng Electronic Technology(Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:In line with the local government's
Epidemic Prevention and Control policy.
The production will continue to shut down on April 20 to ensure the
health and safety of employees.
The company has actively applied for epidemic-free enterprises to resume
work in accordance with local epidemic prevention regulations, and will
resume work immediately after approval.
6.Countermeasures:
We will give priority to digesting the existing inventory,
and will work overtime to catch up with production capacity after
the resumption of work.It is estimated that some orders will be delayed
until shipment in May,which has no significant impact on the operation
of the whole year.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:It is expected there's no
significant impact to the Company's operations.

Disclaimer

I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
12:15aI SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(K..
PU
04/12I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(K..
PU
04/12I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Subsidiary,I-Sheng ElectronicCo., Ltd. to Coope..
CI
04/10I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(K..
PU
04/07I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(K..
PU
03/27I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
01/07I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement on Behalf of the Subsidiary According to Regu..
PU
2021I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement on Behalf of the Subsidiary According to Regu..
PU
2021I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021According to the article 25 section 1 paragraph 4of"Regulations Governing Loaning of Fu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8 079 M 276 M 276 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3 790
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
I Hsiung Fang General Manager
Shih Jung Kao Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tzu Cheng Huang Chairman
Jen Hsiu Lai Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Wen Lien Ting Manager-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.0.35%275
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-24.38%39 720
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-17.33%38 214
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-19.33%10 017
E INK HOLDINGS INC.17.22%6 609
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-29.22%5 946