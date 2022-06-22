I Sheng Electric Wire & Cable : Sheng Shareholders'Meetng Resolutons

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledged 2021 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Establish to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'Meeting". (2)Amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.