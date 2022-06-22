Log in
    6115   TW0006115009

I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.

(6115)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
42.60 TWD   -0.12%
I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Sheng Shareholders'Meetng Resolutons
PU
I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
I SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary,I-Sheng Electronic(Kunshan)Co., Ltd. to cooperate with the government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work
PU
I Sheng Electric Wire & Cable : Sheng Shareholders'Meetng Resolutons

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:21:39
Subject 
 I-Sheng Shareholders'Meeting Resolutions
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Acknowledged 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Establish to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'Meeting".
(2)Amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 726 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2021 507 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net cash 2021 403 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 7 994 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 790
Free-Float 53,1%
Managers and Directors
I Hsiung Fang General Manager
Shih Jung Kao Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tzu Cheng Huang Chairman
Jen Hsiu Lai Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Wen Lien Ting Manager-Administration & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.-0.70%269
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-28.39%37 295
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-15.65%36 428
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.3.48%12 393
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD80.59%6 438
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-25.71%6 116