I Sheng Electric Wire & Cable : Sheng Shareholders'Meetng Resolutons
06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: I-SHENG ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:21:39
Subject
I-Sheng Shareholders'Meeting Resolutions
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledged 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Establish to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'Meeting".
(2)Amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
I-Sheng Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.