I T : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
16 April 2021
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of I.T Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Number of
|
Maturity
|
Reference
|
Total amount
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
|
reference
|
date /
|
price
|
paid / received
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities
|
closing out
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
to which
|
date
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley &
|
15 April 2021
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Unsolicited client
|
76,000
|
30 June 2022
|
$2.9189
|
$221,839.9720
|
0
|
Co., International
|
|
|
of products
|
facilitation - Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Unsolicited client
|
70,000
|
30 June 2022
|
$2.9100
|
$203,700.0000
|
0
|
|
|
|
of products
|
facilitation - Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is ultimately owned by Morgan Stanley.
Disclaimer
I.T Limited published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:37:02 UTC.