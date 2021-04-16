I T : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

16 April 2021

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of I.T Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Description Nature of dealings Number of Maturity Reference Total amount Resultant of relevant of products reference date / price paid / received balance securities securities closing out (including to which date those of any the person with derivatives whom there is relate an agreement or understanding) Morgan Stanley & 15 April 2021 Derivatives Other types Unsolicited client 76,000 30 June 2022 $2.9189 $221,839.9720 0 Co., International of products facilitation - Purchase plc Derivatives Other types Unsolicited client 70,000 30 June 2022 $2.9100 $203,700.0000 0 of products facilitation - Purchase

End