Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  I.T Limited    999   BMG4977W1038

I.T LIMITED

(999)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I T : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

04/16/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Disclosure Form

16 April 2021

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of I.T Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Description

Nature of dealings

Number of

Maturity

Reference

Total amount

Resultant

of relevant

of products

reference

date /

price

paid / received

balance

securities

securities

closing out

(including

to which

date

those of any

the

person with

derivatives

whom there is

relate

an agreement

or

understanding)

Morgan Stanley &

15 April 2021

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited client

76,000

30 June 2022

$2.9189

$221,839.9720

0

Co., International

of products

facilitation - Purchase

plc

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited client

70,000

30 June 2022

$2.9100

$203,700.0000

0

of products

facilitation - Purchase

End

Public Disclosure Form

Note:

Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is ultimately owned by Morgan Stanley.

Disclaimer

I.T Limited published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about I.T LIMITED
04:38aI T  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04/14I T  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04/07I T  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
03/22I T  : Shareholders to Vote April 16 on $168 Million Go-Private Deal
MT
03/21I T  : Joint announcement -(1) proposal for the privatisation of i.t limited by ..
PU
03/21I T  : Proxy form for the special general meeting
PU
03/21I T  : Notice of special general meeting
PU
03/21I T  : Proxy form for scheme meeting
PU
03/21I T  : Notice of scheme meeting
PU
03/21I T  : (1) proposal for the privatisation of i.t limited by the offeror by way o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 719 M 994 M 994 M
Net income 2020 -747 M -96,2 M -96,2 M
Net Debt 2020 2 869 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 504 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 327
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart I.T LIMITED
Duration : Period :
I.T Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I.T LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kar Wai Sham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Bun Fong Finance Director
Francis Goutenmacher Independent Non-Executive Director
Tin Yau Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hin Fun Tsang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I.T LIMITED5.02%451
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.9.56%103 719
KERING5.99%94 534
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.89%84 118
ROSS STORES, INC.5.10%45 243
HENNES & MAURITZ AB18.40%39 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ