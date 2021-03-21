I T : PROXY FORM FOR SCHEME MEETING

I.T LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 999)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SCHEME MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 16 APRIL 2021

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BERMUDA

CIVIL JURISDICTION COMMERCIAL COURT

2021: No. 19

IN THE MATTER OF

I.T LIMITED

AND

SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1981

I/We (Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) ofshares (Note 2) of HK$0.10 each inthe share capital of I.T Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SCHEME MEETING (Note 3) or of as my/our proxy to attend the scheme meeting to be held at Basement 1, Regal Hongkong Hotel, 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 16 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) (or at any adjournment thereof) convened at the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "Scheme Meeting") for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification(s)) the scheme of arrangement dated 22 March 2021 (the "Scheme") between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme) as referred to in the notice dated 22 March 2021 convening the Scheme Meeting (the "Notice"), and at such Scheme Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) for the Scheme (either with or without modification(s), as my/our proxy may approve) or against the Scheme as hereunder indicated, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

FOR the Scheme (Note 4) AGAINST the Scheme (Note 4)

Dated this

day of

2021

Signature(s) (Note 5):

Contact Phone Number:

Notes:

1. 2.

Full name(s) and address(s) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

3.

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Scheme Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SCHEME MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the Scheme Meeting provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SCHEME MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE SCHEME, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR the Scheme". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE SCHEME, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST the Scheme". If more than one form of proxy is submitted and the voting instructions require the proxies to vote both FOR and AGAINST the Scheme, such forms of proxy will not be accepted. If more than one form of proxy is submitted and the voting instructions require the proxies to vote either FOR or AGAINST the Scheme but not both FOR and AGAINST the Scheme, the Chairman shall have absolute discretion as to which forms of proxy will be accepted. Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her votes at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Scheme Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice.

5.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.

6.

On a poll every member of the Company present in person or by proxy or, in the case of a member being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative, shall have one vote for every fully paid share of which he/she is the holder.

7.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of such joint holding of the Shares.

8.

To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding this Scheme Meeting or any adjournment thereof. However, if this form of proxy is not so lodged, it may alternatively be handed to the chairman of the Scheme Meeting at the Scheme Meeting before the taking of the poll and the chairman of the Scheme Meeting shall have absolute discretion as to whether or not to accept it.

9.

The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Scheme Meeting in person to represent you.

10. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Scheme Meeting if you so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy will be revoked by operation of law.

11. In light of the continuing risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company strongly advises Scheme Shareholders to appoint the Chairman of the Scheme Meeting as their proxy to vote on the resolution as an alternative to attending and voting at the Scheme Meeting in person.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Scheme Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the above address.