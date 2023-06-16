Advanced search
    IX.   JE00BP4DVJ57

I(X) NET ZERO PLC

(IX.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
12.50 GBX   -1.96%
05:34aI(x) Net Zero increases Sustainable Living investment
AN
06/13I(x) Net Zero turns to loss in 2022 on lower fair value improvement
AN
06/13I(x) Net Zero Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
I(x) Net Zero increases Sustainable Living investment

06/16/2023 | 05:34am EDT
i(x) Net Zero PLC - London-based investment company focusing on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment - Has agreed to invest an additional USD150,000 in Sustainable Living Innovations through an unsecured convertible promissory note, to protect its interest in SLI as it moves towards an initial public offering. SLI is a building technology and product development company based in Seattle. i(x) Net Zero previously participated in SLI's USD53 million accelerated growth round to allow SLI to further expand in the US. i(x) Net Zero says SLI is expected to reach its IPO in the fourth quarter this year.

i(x) Net Zero Chief Executive Officer Par Lindstrom says: "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to support SLI as it continues to innovate in the field of sustainable accommodation. We look forward to working closely with the team at SLI to support their deSPAC transaction and demonstrate further growth for our shareholders in the i(x) Net Zero portfolio."

Current stock price: 12.00 pence, down 5.9% on Friday

12-month change: down 65%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

