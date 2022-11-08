Advanced search
TRADING UPDATES: Safestay hires new COO; Seraphine revenue down

11/08/2022 | 09:46am EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Seraphine Group PLC - London-based maternity and nursing wear maker - Expects product revenue in the 26 weeks ended on October 2 to be around GBP19 million, down slightly from GBP20.8 million a year earlier, with an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of GBP1.5 million. Says the period was "impacted by the continuing challenging retail trading environment and softer trading during the summer months, consistent with the broader retail sector". Looking ahead, expects volatility in trading to continue throughout financial 2023 but believes the second will be an improvement on the first half.

----------

i(x) Net Zero PLC - St Helier, Jersey-registered investment firm focused on energy transition and sustainability - Says portfolio company WasteFuel partners with Averda Holdings International Ltd to develop the first commercial scale municipal waste-to-renewable methanol plant in the Middle East. Under the pact, the end-to-end waste management company will collect and provide the plant with with waste feedback which cannot be otherwise re-used or recycled. Says the location of the plant is being researched.

----------

Safestay PLC - city centre hostels operator - Hires Peter Zielke as its new chief operating officer, starting on February 1 next year. Says Zielke is a German national, who has extensive leisure sector experience having primarily worked in hotel management for over 25 years. He is currently an operations director for property management company Kew Green Hotels and responsible for managing 14 UK-based hotels operated under franchise agreements with InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and Marriott International Inc.

----------

Tertiary Minerals PLC - Macclesfield, England-based mineral exploration & development company - Says soil sampling programme at Jacks copper project in Zambia has been completed on schedule and on budget. Defines multiple soil anomalies with a peak value of 535 parts per million copper and with "sufficient ground control to allow for drill testing". Says project results compare favourably with nearby soil anomalies.

----------

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

