i3 Energy PLC - Westhill, Scotland-based oil and gas company with assets in the UK and Canada - Says court order cancelling i3 Energy's deferred A shares has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. Expected to become effective in the next few days, upon the registration of the court order by the Registrar.

"With this implementation of the capital reduction, there is no change in the nominal value of the company's shares, or the number of shares issued. The capital reduction did not involve any distribution or repayment of share premium by the company and will not reduce the underlying net assets of the company," i3 said.

Current share price: 9.86 pence

12-month change: down 25%

