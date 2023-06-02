I3 Energy settles secured loan notes, agrees new loan

i3 Energy PLC - Hampshire, England-based oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada - Announces the settlement of the outstanding GBP22 million senior secured guaranteed loan notes due May 31, and the establishment of a CAD100 million loan facility, which will provide i3 greater financial flexibility and enhanced credit capacity to further execute its ongoing business plan. Loan facility has been signed with Trafigura Canada Ltd, with a three-year term with interest payable monthly at 9.521% per annum. Company will utilize a portion of proceeds to redeem the outstanding loan notes with the balance of the proceeds available for general corporate purposes.

Current stock price: 18.36 pence

12-month change: down 42%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

