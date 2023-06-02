Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. I3 Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    I3E   GB00BDHXPJ60

I3 ENERGY PLC

(I3E)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-06-02 am EDT
18.36 GBX   +2.46%
02:40pI3 Energy settles secured loan notes, agrees new loan
AN
06/01I3 Energy says time to claim shares from Toscan deal expired
AN
05/31I3 Energy Plc Brief: Detailed Earlier Wednesday Settlement of Outstanding Loan Notes and Establishment of New C$100 Million Loan Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I3 Energy settles secured loan notes, agrees new loan

06/02/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
i3 Energy PLC - Hampshire, England-based oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada - Announces the settlement of the outstanding GBP22 million senior secured guaranteed loan notes due May 31, and the establishment of a CAD100 million loan facility, which will provide i3 greater financial flexibility and enhanced credit capacity to further execute its ongoing business plan. Loan facility has been signed with Trafigura Canada Ltd, with a three-year term with interest payable monthly at 9.521% per annum. Company will utilize a portion of proceeds to redeem the outstanding loan notes with the balance of the proceeds available for general corporate purposes.

Current stock price: 18.36 pence

12-month change: down 42%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.96% 76.41 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
I3 ENERGY PLC 2.46% 18.36 Delayed Quote.-27.30%
WTI 2.80% 72.081 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 21,7 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 215 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart I3 ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
i3 Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I3 ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,92 GBX
Average target price 32,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Majid Shafiq Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason B. Dranchuk Chief Financial Officer
John Larry Festival Non-Executive Chairman
John S. Woods Chief Operating & Development Officer
Neill A. Carson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I3 ENERGY PLC-27.30%270
CHEVRON CORPORATION-15.23%288 289
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.65%120 437
CNOOC LIMITED18.44%74 746
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-16.50%63 252
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.82%60 083
