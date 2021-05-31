i3 : 3Q FY2021 Supplementary Material on Financial Statements
05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021 Supplementary Material on Financial Statements
May 12, 2021
i3 Systems, Inc.
TSE Mothers：4495
Table of Contents
1.
Revisions to Results Forecasts for the
Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021
P.03
2.
Financial Results for 3rd Quarter of
Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021
P.06
3.
Reference Materials
P.13
2
1. Revisions to Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021
3
Revisions to Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021
Net sales increased by 23.4% YoY, to 2,025 million yen,
and operating income increased by 29.3% YoY, to 532 million yen
❶ Full-year results
❷ Full-year results forecast
Rate of Change
Progress rate in 3Q
forecast for FY6/21
(Unit: million yen)
for FY6/21
（❷ ❶）
of FY6/21
(Announced at the
(Announced this time)
beginning of the fiscal year)
Net sales
2,004
(+22.1%)
2,025
(+23.4%)
＋1.0%
71.7%
Operating income
450
(+9.3%)
532
(+29.3%)
＋18.2%
73.4%
Ordinary profit
430
(+7.2%)
522
(+30.1%)
＋21.4%
72.9%
Net income
281
(△11.4%)
387
(+21.8%)
＋37.7%
68.2%
Net income per share
54.42 yen
74.45 yen
* Figures in the parentheses indicate year-on-year rate of change.
4
Reasons for the revisions to the full-year results forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
Increase in net sales due to the introduction of telework and improvements in the security environment
Triggered by the explosive spread of COVID-19, corporations' introduction of telework together with the security and other measures associated with that introduction have been expanding more rapidly than expected at the beginning of the fiscal year, so that the pace of increase in the number of corporations having introduced our service accelerated. As a result, full-year net sales are expected to exceed the initial forecast.
The number of corporations having introduced our service amounted to 3,131, and net increase in the number of these corporations was 702 (40.4% YoY) as of the end of 3Q of the current fiscal year.
For the above reason, the net sales forecast was revised.
Reduction of expenses due to COVID-19 pandemic and decrease in tax expenses
Because sales activities have been handled remotely, selling, general and administrative expenses are decreasing, so that operating income is expected to exceed the initial forecast. In addition, as a result of carefully examining the collectability of deferred tax assets, the amount posted for deferred tax assets is expected to increase while income taxes-deferred is to be decreased. Consequently, the amount of income taxes is expected to decrease.
For this reason, the forecast for operating income and following profit at each level was revised.
5
