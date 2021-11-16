Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  I3 Verticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IIIV   US46571Y1073

I3 VERTICALS, INC.

(IIIV)
  Report
Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority (LCRAA) Signs State-wide eFiling and Case Management Deal with i3 Verticals

11/16/2021 | 03:26pm EST
LCRAA expands access to single eFiling portal with i3 Verticals deal

The Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority (LCRAA) is pleased to announce a signed contract with i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals”), a software and electronic payments company based in Nashville, Tennessee that specializes in supplying software and services to state, local and county governments.

i3 Verticals will provide LCRAA with eFiling, case management and payment services. This partnership furthers progress toward a single eFiling portal throughout Louisiana and enhances user experience. Through LCRAA, parish clerks may conduct all eFiling through a single portal and have access to a robust Clerk Dashboard. The Case Management Systems for both Civil and Criminal cases is now paperless.

Scott Carrington, an i3 Verticals executive, said, “We are thrilled to offer our paperless courthouse solution to all Parish Clerks in Louisiana through this partnership with LCRAA. Together, we deliver new and improved services that reduce paper, friction and backlog for clerks while enhancing constituents’ user experiences.”

Debbie Hudnall, LCRAA Executive Director said, "LCRAA is so excited to partner with i3 Verticals to bring Louisiana cutting edge technology to provide standardized Case Management and e-filing to the Louisiana Clerks of Court throughout the state and the legal community. Our goal is to standardize processes throughout the state so users will have the ease of maneuvering from parish to parish; this giant step is being accomplished without the assistance of any state funding!”

About LCRAA:

Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority (LCRAA) was created by the Legislature at the request of the LA Clerks of Court Association in 2014. LCRAA is a state entity authorized to design, construct, administer and maintain a Statewide Portal of records maintained by parish Clerks of Court.

About i3 Verticals

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 219 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,88 M - -
Net Debt 2021 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -115x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 493 M 493 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 67,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Daily Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rick Stanford President
Clay M. Whitson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Bertke Chief Technology Officer
Scott Meriwether Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
I3 VERTICALS, INC.-32.50%493
SQUARE, INC.7.07%107 486
FISERV, INC.-10.56%67 238
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-38.82%38 239
AFTERPAY LIMITED-0.52%24 666
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.43%19 621