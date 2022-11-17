Toronto Stocks Slide, Uranium Royalty Inches Up on U.S. Portfolio Acquisition

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were firmly lower Thursday. The session was quiet on the earnings front, and most sectors were pointing down.

Energy and materials saw the greatest declines while consumer services was the lone gainer.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.95% to 19768.16 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.76% to 1200.97.

Uranium Royalty Corp. shares edged higher after it said it will acquire a portfolio of royalties on U.S. projects. Uranium Royalty Corp. shares ticked up 0.3% to C$3.56 after it said it will buy the portfolio from Anfield Energy Inc. for $1.5 million in cash which will include royalties on projects in Colorado and Utah.

Other market movers:

IA Financial Corp. launched a cross-border registered investment adviser operation in the U.S. through a subsidiary that will offer integrated cross-border wealth management solutions for residents of both the U.S. and Canada. Shares were 0.5% lower at C$71.62.

