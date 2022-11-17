Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IA Financial Corporation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   CA45075E1043

IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC.

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:40 2022-11-17 pm EST
71.59 CAD   -0.49%
08:21aIA Private Wealth Announces Launch of U.S. Registered Investment Advisor Firm
AQ
11/17IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/16IA Financial Group announces changes to its Executive Committee
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toronto Stocks Slide, Uranium Royalty Inches Up on U.S. Portfolio Acquisition

11/17/2022 | 12:21pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks were firmly lower Thursday. The session was quiet on the earnings front, and most sectors were pointing down.

Energy and materials saw the greatest declines while consumer services was the lone gainer.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.95% to 19768.16 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.76% to 1200.97.

Uranium Royalty Corp. shares edged higher after it said it will acquire a portfolio of royalties on U.S. projects. Uranium Royalty Corp. shares ticked up 0.3% to C$3.56 after it said it will buy the portfolio from Anfield Energy Inc. for $1.5 million in cash which will include royalties on projects in Colorado and Utah.


Other market movers:


IA Financial Corp. launched a cross-border registered investment adviser operation in the U.S. through a subsidiary that will offer integrated cross-border wealth management solutions for residents of both the U.S. and Canada. Shares were 0.5% lower at C$71.62.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1220ET

Analyst Recommendations on IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 782 M 587 M 587 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 7 635 M 5 735 M 5 735 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
iA Financial Corporation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 72,62 CAD
Average target price 82,11 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ricard Director
Jacques Potvin Chief Financial Officer, Chief Actuary & EVP
Jacques Martin Director
Alain Bergeron Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC.1.09%5 735
BLACKROCK, INC.-20.59%109 197
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.04%72 214
UBS GROUP AG5.39%58 389
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.57%35 411
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.21%34 130