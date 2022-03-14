Log in
    A038880   KR7038880001

IA, INC.

(A038880)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  03-13
993 KRW   -0.60%
Canada's top stock index shines as investors seek inflation hedge

03/14/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bay Street sign, the main street in the financial district is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - As Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupts the global economy and drives up oil, gold and industrial metal prices, investors are embracing Canada's commodity-linked stock market to protect their portfolios from the impact of supply shortages and soaring inflation.

Financial markets globally have been rattled in recent months by rising inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic, with matters made worse by the spike in commodity prices after sanctions against Russia, the world's top wheat exporter and second-biggest oil exporter.

Canada offers a hedge of sorts. It produces many of the energy, metal and agricultural products in short supply, while its main stock index, the S&P/TSX Composite, has a 27% weighting in energy and materials, indicating that the earnings of a large chunk of the market are directly tied to rising commodity prices.

Inflation-linked bonds are a more conventional hedge for investors fearing price spikes, but some prefer to maintain exposure to equity markets.

"The TSX is a preferential allocation within global equities, given the relatively cheap valuation still and the more muted macro economic impact of the war on the Canadian economy," said Kurt Reiman, senior investment strategist for North America at BlackRock.

The Toronto market is one of the few major indexes globally that is in positive territory since the start of the year, having advanced 0.5%, compared to a decline of 11.3% for the S&P 500 index, the U.S. equities benchmark.

At 14.6, the 12-month forward price-earnings multiple for the TSX is slightly below its average for the last 10 years, data from Refinitiv Datastream shows, and well below the S&P 500's multiple of about 18.5.

The Toronto market's large concentration of resource shares "provides a good hedge for global investors against the possibility of a prolonged commodity supply-shock," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.

Foreign investors have taken notice, plowing a net C$46 billion ($36 billion) into Canadian equities last year, the most since 2016, according to data from Statistics Canada.

Among the companies that investors favor are copper miner Hudbay Minerals Inc, which trades at a forward price-to-book ratio of 1.24 versus the industry average of 1.61, Refinitiv data shows.

Its valuation should play catch-up as the company has "laid the groundwork" for growth, said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

Paul Gardner, a portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, says the gold sector is "generally cheap" relative to the price of bullion. He sees Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd as a long-term buy and expects Canadian Natural Resources, the country's biggest oil producer, to benefit from the rally in oil prices.

EYE ON DIVIDENDS

But it's not just resource shares that help differentiate the Toronto market. It's also the market's heavy weighting, at 31%, in financials.

"An inflationary environment generally coincides with rising interest rates, which benefit banks and insurers," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate for the first time in three years and made clear that further hikes are on the way. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a lift-off in U.S. rates on Wednesday.

Adding to the attraction of financial and energy shares in the current environment are high dividend payouts compared to some other sectors such as technology.

"When there are concerns about global growth, the dividend starts to become more important," BlackRock's Reiman said. "You tend to see Canadian stocks delivering because of that sector exposure."

($1 = 1.2743 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Alexander Schummer and Fergal Smith; Editing by Denny Thomas and Paul Simao)

By Alexander Schummer and Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED -1.84% 60.1727 Delayed Quote.15.54%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. -9.79% 9.675 Delayed Quote.17.14%
IA, INC. -0.60% 993 End-of-day quote.-4.98%
All news about IA, INC.
2021TSX edges up as 'cooler heads' weigh new virus variant
RE
2021IA, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September..
CI
2021Toronto market falls by most in 4 weeks as BoC turns more hawkish
RE
2020Sewon Co., Ltd. acquired additional 42.4% stake in TRinno Technology, Co., Ltd for KRW ..
CI
2020Quad Pioneer Union 1 cancelled to acquire 27.75% stake in Sewon Co.,Ltd. from Axent Co...
CI
2020Quad Pioneer Union 1 agreed to acquire 27.75% stake in Sewon Co.,Ltd. from Axent Co., L..
CI
2020Tranche Update on iA, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 19, 2020.
CI
Financials
Sales 2020 58 450 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net income 2020 13 119 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net Debt 2020 13 084 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 292 B 236 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
EV / Sales 2020 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 91,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dong-Jin Kim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Gyu Im Managing Director, Head-Finance & Economy
Jeong-Yeol Kim Director, Vice-President & Head-Electric Business
Yong-Joon Lee Director, VP & Head-Management Support
Myung-Chul Chung Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IA, INC.-4.98%238
NVIDIA CORPORATION-24.86%552 500
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.50%524 685
BROADCOM INC.-13.16%235 925
INTEL CORPORATION-11.01%186 620
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.69%171 687