IAA : Enhances Efficiencies With Transportation Management System Investment in the United Kingdom

08/20/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Partnership with INFORM expands UK capacity while improving customer experience

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced today that its UK-based business unit has implemented INFORM Transportation Management System (TMS). This marks the next stage of its UK technology modernisation programme and leverages INFORM-software's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and digital decision-making.

The new INFORM TMS will allow IAA to streamline inventory and supply chain management, logistics, production scheduling, transportation, and workforce management. INFORM TMS links with IAA Tow App™ technology to enable real-time status updates and geo-location tracking, as well as the capture of vehicle imaging and condition reports of total-loss collections.

“The implementation of INFORM TMS is a vital component in our technology modernisation programme,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA. “It delivers operating efficiencies and greatly improves the service we offer to our customers, including real-time information and efficient SLA achievement. Most importantly, it allows for significant expansion of IAA’s capacity in the UK.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 talented employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a rapidly growing global buyer base – located throughout over 135 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA in the U.S. visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information about IAA in the UK visit IAAIUK.co.uk, and follow IAA in the UK on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Uncertainties Affecting Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements made that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “should,” “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. In this Release, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected timing and associated benefits of the services, products and platforms discussed in this Release. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and measures to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally; the loss of one or more significant suppliers or a reduction in significant volume from such suppliers; our ability to meet or exceed customers’ demand and expectations; significant current competition and the introduction of new competitors or other disruptive entrants in our industry; the risk that our facilities lack the capacity to accept additional vehicles and our ability to obtain land or renew/enter into new leases at commercially reasonable rates; our ability to effectively maintain or update information and technology systems; our ability to implement and maintain measures to protect against cyberattacks and comply with applicable privacy and data security requirements; our ability to successfully implement our business strategies or realize expected cost savings and revenue enhancements, including from our margin expansion program; business development activities, including acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; our expansion into markets outside the U.S. and the UK and the operational, competitive and regulatory risks facing our non-U.S. and non-UK based operations; our reliance on subhaulers and trucking fleet operations; changes in used-vehicle prices and the volume of damaged and total loss vehicles we purchase; economic conditions, including fuel prices, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations; trends in new- and used-vehicle sales and incentives; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 18, 2020. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties will also be contained in subsequent annual and quarterly reports we file with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this Release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
