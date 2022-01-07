IAA : COVID-19 Updates

UPDATED: January 7, 2022

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S., we have decided to suspend in-person vehicle preview days at all IAA branches until further notice. This change is being made out of an abundance of caution and will go into effect Monday, January 10, 2022. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we will be sure to provide additional updates regarding vehicle preview days for all branches. If you have any further questions, please contact your local branch for assistance.

UPDATED: August 4, 2021

The health and safety of our employees, customers, and vendors remain the highest priority. Please know that IAA will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our team members, our customers, and our communities. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented times. The IAA team continues to monitor COVID-19 updates closely in alignment with the CDC and WHO.

In response to the recent CDC guideline changes , and in abundance of caution, we have updated our mask policy.

Effective Monday, August 2, 2021, all employees and visitors (Buyers, Customers, Towers, Transports, Owners, etc.) are required to wear a face-covering while in offices/branches regardless of vaccination status.

UPDATED: July 6, 2021

Mask requirements are easing across the United States, and IAA has updated its policy regarding masks being worn inside our facilities. We remain dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of both our customers and staff. Please refer to your state and local authority mask guidelines before visiting our branches.

Vaccinated visitors are no longer required to wear masks at IAA facilities. Unvaccinated visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings inside IAA facilities unless otherwise mandated by a local ordinance.

UPDATED: March 15, 2021

The recent CDC report noting a decline in COVID-19 cases is very encouraging, and some states where IAA operates have started loosening restrictions and statewide mask mandates. Still, IAA remains dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of both our customers and staff as we hopefully are entering the final turn of the pandemic.

We want to thank you for remaining diligent and adhering to IAA's safety standards. IAA will continue requiring face coverings to be worn by all employees and visitors at all IAA locations in all states, per the CDC's healthy and safety guidelines, until further notice.

As we all navigate this unprecedented time IAA's focus remains on the health and safety of our employees and their families, our customers, and the communities where we operate. During this uncertainty, we are working diligently to ensure the continuity of our business across our family of companies. Our continued hope is that our focused attention and swift actions will be part of a positive nationwide effort to greatly slow the spread of the virus.

UPDATED: June 19, 2020

Effective Monday, June 22, 2020, IAA will require that all visitors wear face coverings while in our branches and offices. Also, if you will be previewing vehicles a Safety Vest or Bright Colored Clothing is required.

UPDATED: May 29, 2020

Branch Locations are Open and Vehicle Preview is Resuming

All our branch locations are currently open, and digital auctions are accessible via IAA AuctionNow™. We encourage all IAA buyers to use our digital and online auction channels. Friendly reminder - because the safety and well-being of our buyers and employees are a top priority. Vehicle preview days will soon resume at some branch locations, and this varies based upon mandates and re-opening guidelines set forth by local government. We are controlling all non-essential foot traffic and limiting the number of individuals inside branches to ensure appropriate social distancing. Please contact your local branch with any questions.

Vehicle Preview Openings by State

Live buyer preview will be allowed the day prior to the auction and will now be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please refer to the State roll-out list below. To note - there is potential for frequent updates and changes to this list, as government mandates are ever-evolving State by State.

JUNE 1 JUNE 8 JUNE 15 JUNE 22 JUNE 28 Temp Hold FL

GA

SC

TX AK

AL

HI

IN

ME

NC

NH

OH

VA

VT AR

AZ

DE

IA

KS

MD

MO

MS

NE

NM

OK

PA

WV CO

CT

ID

KY

LA

MI

MN

MT

RI

TN

UT

WA

WY IL

MA

ND

OR

SD

WI CA

NJ

NY

UPDATED: April 2, 2020

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act

The CARES Act created a new Paycheck Protection Program designed to encourage employers to retain employment and compensation levels. Small Business Administration participating lenders may start accepting applications from small businesses and sole proprietorships on Friday, April 3. Participating lenders may start accepting applications from independent contractors and self-employed individuals on April 10, 2020. Other lenders will be allowed to accept applications when they are approved and enrolled in the program. The program ends June 30, 2020.

As many small businesses are being affected by COVID-19, please note available resources to support small businesses at this time. We have worked with outside legal counsel to offer links to resources providing assistance during this time. This information will evolve and we will work to provide updates accordingly.

IAA has developed the industry leading digital auction platform supported by unmatched vehicle merchandising.

Today, more than ever, in a very uncertain business climate, buyers need to feel trust and confidence when they bid and buy. A traditional set of static vehicle images does not provide the level of detail needed to confidently purchase a vehicle. Our proprietary IAA Merchandising Platform™ combines imaging, information and personalization to de-risk transactions for buyers. This platform is available to buyers at no additional charge. The feedback from buyers, and the return results for sellers, are nothing short of groundbreaking - and certainly crucial during this turbulent time.

Buyer Services/Customer Support is Available to You

Buyer Services/Customer Support is accessible via live chat, phone (877) 937-4243, international callers +1 (630) 686-4097, and email cservice@iaai.com. For our U.S. Buyers, if you reach out via phone and want to avoid holding, we offer a call back feature, allowing an agent to call you back. You will be prompted to enter a call back number, and your call will be returned in the order it was received. This option is available daily from 8 am - 3 pm (Central). If you have questions regarding any of IAA's services, please call Buyer Services/Customer Support, and not the local branch.

Payment Options

IAA offers a variety of convenient payment options, visit How to Pay, for additional details.

Wire Transfer our Way

I-Pay (only for domestic licensed businesses that have been approved)

Certified Funds

Money Orders

Credit Cards - contact Buyer Services/Customer Support for more information

Cash - contact Buyer Services/Customer Support for more information

IAA is monitoring critical components including state specific DMV and Title Processing Center Status.

In conjunction with DDI, we are continuously monitoring the status of these facilities as they could affect our ability to process and sell vehicles in a timely fashion. We are the DMV and Title Processing Center status information resource for the American Property and Casualty Insurance Association website.

Up-to-date information by state. The status of these facilities may affect our ability to process and sell vehicles in a timely fashion.

Title Delay Issues

If experiencing a delay receiving your title, U.S. buyers should contact your local branch. You should also reach out to your local branch for questions about vehicle pick-up. International (non-U.S.) buyers should contact Buyer Services/Customer Support.

Auto Reset of Auction Center Password

Click the "forgot password " link from our login page. You can reset password in Otto (chat), or you can call Buyer Services/Customer Support and use the automated

IAA Tower Network

Our network of transportation partners is fully operational and continuing to provide service in accordance with the CDC guidelines. In addition, IAA Auto Dispatch is available at all branches.

IAA Inspection Services™

To help provider clients continue to process claims, IAA Inspection Services provides enhanced images, condition reporting and if needed a completed appraisal. For more information, please download this helpful pdf. IAA's hope remains that our collective, focused attention and swift actions will be part of a positive global effort to flatten the curve and potentially halt its spread.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we navigate within these unprecedented times. The IAA family of companies are following the best practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The hope is that our focused attention and swift actions will be part of a positive worldwide effort to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Resources:

The information provided on this website and linked pages does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials available on this site are for general informational purposes only. Information on this website may not constitute the most up-to-date information.

Readers, users, and browsers of this website and linked pages should contact their attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular legal issue. No reader, user, or browser of this site should act or refrain from acting on the basis of information on this site without first seeking legal advice from counsel in the relevant jurisdiction. Only your individual attorney can provide assurances that the information contained herein - and your interpretation of it - is applicable or appropriate to your particular situation.

All liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on the contents of this site are hereby expressly disclaimed. The content on this posting is provided "as is;" no representations or warranties are made that the content is error-free.