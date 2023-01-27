Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IAA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAA   US4492531037

IAA, INC.

(IAA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
41.22 USD   +0.91%
05:31pIAA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Date
BU
06:01aDozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close
RE
01/25Luxor Capital still opposed to Ritchie Bros. deal to buy IAA despite changes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Date

01/27/2023 | 05:31pm EST
IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 after market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

About IAA
IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles for a full spectrum of sellers. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,500 employees and more than 210 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base - located throughout over 170 countries - and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information, visit IAAI.com and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IAA, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on IAA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 100 M - -
Net income 2022 278 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 464 M 5 464 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 424
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart IAA, INC.
Duration : Period :
IAA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 40,85 $
Average target price 47,70 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Kett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan L. Healy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Larson Independent Chairman
Maju P. Abraham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Terry Daniels Senior Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAA, INC.2.13%5 464
COPART, INC.9.62%31 793
CARMAX, INC.8.82%10 471
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.9.73%1 560
CARVANA CO.37.13%689
IDOM INC.22.89%628